PayPal Q2: A Brilliant Outlook And A Discounted Share Price (Rating Upgrade)

Daan Rijnberk
Daan Rijnberk
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q2 results were in line with expectations, but the stock fell 8% premarket nevertheless.
  • The company's long-term potential remains strong, with expected double-digit growth in TPV through 2026.
  • PayPal's position as a leading payment solution, partnerships with tech giants, and focus on new payment solutions contribute to its growth potential and should drive double-digit EPS growth through FY26.
  • I remain bullish on PayPal and its long-term prospects. The company is given no credit by the market at all despite its strong performances and criminally low valuation, creating an opportunity for investors.

Investment thesis

I upgrade my rating on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to a strong buy and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company’s Q2 results. PayPal reported financial results in line with the

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.23K Followers
Daan Rijnberk is an independent research analyst (of equities and market developments) focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. Articles and analyses will be published exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Built upon his professional experience and personal interests, the primary sectors of analysis are semiconductors, cybersecurity, other technology, fashion & apparel, and consumer staples.The goal of the articles is not to make quick gains but long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

m
mmarek evans
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (3.44K)
stopped out of pypl long.. pypl/spy appeared to have bottomed at all time low (pypl underperform) in june but now has broken that level to make a new all time low ...on absolute basis close below 65.85 is nail in the coffin
B
Bullish_Today
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (54)
The article highlights the positive while ignoring the negative. One must see the whole picture to rate a company. The author even made a neutral comment on the very negative active user metric which has decreased two quarters in a row saying it grew almost nothing YoY. Come on!
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
Today, 9:46 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (220)
@Bullish_Today Thanks for your comment!

A couple of things. I made a typo on the active accounts as these were down 0.6% sequentially. I am having this corrected.

Also, I always try to take a neutral stance in my articles and look at both positives and negatives. Yet, considering the current economic climate and PayPal's position in the industry and size, I did not view this decline as extremely negative with a view on the long-term outlook. Especially as it was able to show strong growth in engagement and transactions per account. In terms of this, it is indeed about looking at the whole picture. Considering the discounted price, I believe the risk profile is extremely low.

Thanks again!
A
Andrewv001
Today, 9:22 AM
Premium
Comments (40)
Getting absolutely wrecked premarket
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
Today, 9:47 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (220)
@Andrewv001 Much more than I anticipated it would.
L
Lambsup
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (572)
I'm not sure on PYPL, I used almost all the article's arugments on PYPL valuation as PYPL fell under $200 down to $80 where I finally started selling my position and fully exited months ago.

PYPL might reach implied valuation by its FCF at some point but who knows how long that will take? Some stocks are just disliked by the market, usually stocks that have disappointed and have low or even negative growth.

PYPL is increasing revenue but how long can that continue with falling accounts?
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
Today, 9:49 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (220)
@Lambsup Thanks for your comment!

PayPal is indeed a challenging one for investors as it is clearly disliked by the market. Yet, I see plenty of opportunities for the company to once more grow its user base, although at low-single digits, so not what we have gotten used to over recent years. Most of the growth hides in leveraging new payment opportunities and its existing user base.

If you doubt the company in this sense, you could monitor the company for a bit longer and wait for a more positive trend in its user growth.
L
Lambsup
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (572)
@Daan Rijnberk

I am monitoring which is why I still comment on articles about PYPL but I've said before that I wouldn't buy until in the $50s as I don't think a margin of safety exists until that price point. We'll see if resistance holds at $60 over the next month or so.

Fair value based on FCF and PYPL moat is around $75 to $95 with current fundamentals, it would be higher if PYPL can show growth but if they have another quarter of declining accounts, I could definitely see this going into the low $50s.
