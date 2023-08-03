Fitch Downgrades Its U.S. Credit Rating

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By Joseph Purtell

Fitch downgraded the United States long-term rating to AA+ from AAA.

After the U.S. market close yesterday, August 1, 2023, Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+, and changed to a “stable outlook” from the “negative watch,” which had been in place since the end of May. According to the Fitch press release, the ratings downgrade “reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance relative to 'AA' and 'AAA' rated peers over the last two decades that has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.”

Notably, Fitch projects a mild recession in the U.S. from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024. In releasing this rating downgrade, Fitch cites several Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projections of elevated deficit and debt-to-GDP ratios over the next 10 years. Although we do not consider these medium-term deficit and debt projections to be new information, this downgrade has refocused the market’s attention on the sustainability of trends in U.S. debt. In particular, the CBO expects ongoing growth in net interest expense (i.e. debt servicing costs) making budget deficit reductions more difficult over time, regardless of discretionary spending choices.

Coincidentally, the U.S. Treasury released their quarterly refunding plan this morning, announcing which increases in coupon auction sizes, which has invigorated the bear steepening in Treasuries today.

While we continue to monitor the incoming information related to this downgrade and its short- and long-term effects, we do not view this as materially impacting the Treasury market, U.S. dollar reserve currency status or the de facto U.S. safe haven status at this juncture. Furthermore, we do not expect large-forced liquidations stemming from this downgrade on AAA bond mandates. We anticipate that the rating of the U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs) will inherit the AA+ rating, but clarification on this point is still pending.

This downgrade does not materially change our economic outlook for the U.S. nor for other developed countries. Please note that the information provided is based on current knowledge and is subject to change as new developments unfold. We continue to evaluate the situation and can provide more details on specific questions.

Source: (1) Fitch press release

