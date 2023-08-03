Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal Q2 Earnings: A Disaster (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 03, 2023 9:15 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q2 results met expectations, but a sequential decrease in users and operating margins is a negative for investors.
  • While PayPal confirmed its FY 2023 guidance, operating fundamentals have deteriorated.
  • While shares are still cheap, relative to Block, Inc. and to PayPal's historical P/E ratio, the risk profile has worsened.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) declined 7% after the FinTech reported results for its second quarter earnings that largely met expectations. While PayPal saw a (temporary) decline in its free cash flow, PayPal reported its second consecutive

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

mmarek evans
Today, 10:13 AM
was stopped out of pypl long.. pypl/spy pair appeared to have bottomed at all time low (pypl underperform) in june but now has broken that level to make a new all time low ...on absolute basis close below 65.85 is nail in the coffin
Value Digger
Today, 10:07 AM
When it comes to the transaction & payment processing services, PYPL is very expensive at the current price levels. There are cheaper peers out there.

For instance, undiscovered Usio (USIO) at $1.73 per share is very cheap:

www.businesswire.com/...

USIO's Enterprise Value-to-2023 Revenue and Enterprise Value-to-2023 adj. EBITDA are estimated to be about 0.5 times and about 9 times, respectively.

For comparison, the peers trade more than 2 times their Revenue and more than 10 times their adj. EBITDA.
spitblu
Today, 10:02 AM
"The second-quarter earnings report was a *disaster* for PayPal Holdings, Inc., as it reported its second consecutive quarter of user losses and non-GAAP operating margin declines... resulting in a [yet to be determined] sell-off post-earnings."

There's going to be recovery and retracement in share price, imo. If one's going to hold this company for a long investment, there's at least a short-term trade and opportunity to add.
Ermz
Today, 10:01 AM
Recalling the FRC article, this just makes me even more bullish on my PYPL position.Of course there's a decline in active accounts. The consumer is getting pulverized by inflation and the macro environment. It's likely to get even worse before it gets better. But when the Fed turn the money printers back on in 24/25 and give us one last great QE pump, PayPal will be ideally positioned to take advantage.
Michink
Today, 9:59 AM
Go woke go broke. I'll open a short position
pmapires
Today, 9:48 AM
Yet, a decline in Apple's revenue isn't concerning and the stock is trading at 30x current year. Even big money losing semis (WDC, MU) and ARK trash got a huge pop lately while Paypal was sinking. This market of casino gamblers will crash hard anytime over the next 6 to 9 months.
Risk0
Today, 9:26 AM
A disaster? with earnings still in line....i get that they're weak in the areas ud like......But this is just sensationalism..yes " the the decline in users is concerning" but 2 quarters do not make for a lifetime....& credit quality, well they're selling the portfolio to KKR.....?

id hoped for better objectivity in seeking alpha but perhaps it's better to sink Paypal a la roku or netflix, so that bargain hunters can step in. shame for long-termers. alas seeking alpha seems to have succumbed to the "soundbite" mentality.
moneymanag
Today, 9:38 AM
@Risk0 Remember that the article titles are controlled by SA ( seem occasionally to be clickbait), probably why the article seems less negative than the headline
InvestInMETA
Today, 9:22 AM
If I can grab JAN 17 2025 $140 calls for $1.10 again I’m gonna throw $20k at it. Made 204% on that run prior to earnings. PayPal needs some changes moving forward, for sure. But it’s undervalued… period.
grmk
Today, 10:13 AM
@InvestInMETA I grabbed some DEC 19 2025 for $7 this morning this is crazy.
ndardick
Today, 9:18 AM
Good article dealing with the current reality. Glad I dodged this bullet when I got out at around $178.
