Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Triumph Is Cheap: The Stock Decline Cannot Really Be Explained

Aug. 03, 2023 9:26 AM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)1 Comment
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
426 Followers

Summary

  • Triumph Group's recent quarterly results did not justify the significant decline in its stock price in my view.
  • The company's new product lines, including fueldraulic actuators and thermal systems, are expected to drive future net sales growth.
  • Despite concerns about debt, management expects positive free cash flow growth and announced a small divestiture, indicating potential for higher valuation.

Jeune militaire noir de l’armée américaine utilisant un ordinateur portable à la maison

adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) did not really deliver detrimental figures in the last quarter, but I think that the market did not like the new notes and the increase in debt. In my view, the new fueldraulic actuators, the

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
426 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Pineapple_Paul profile picture
Pineapple_Paul
Today, 9:30 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (207)
Better quarter will make this baby take off.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.