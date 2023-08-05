The Ultimate 10 Retirement Salvation Dividend Aristocrats For August

Cimmerian

In part one of this series, I showed you why the market's red-hot rally in 2023 was caused by surprisingly strong economic data and a lot of unjustified hype.

I showed you how, even if we avoid a recession, which the data doesn't support, stocks are still 16% overvalued.

Adjusted for interest rates, stocks are the most overvalued they've been in 20 years!

That's why Oxford Economics thinks the S&P (SP500) might deliver -7% real returns over the next seven years.

And Goldman thinks the average investor might make zero total returns for the next 20 years!

But I'm not here to scare you; I'm here to show you how to save yourself and your financial dreams.

Not through crypto or some crazy speculative nonsense, but with the dividend aristocrats, the world's most dependable dividend blue chips!

I just showed you which aristocrats analysts think have the best chances to generate Warren Buffett-like returns in the long term. Now let me show you how to build a dream retirement salvation portfolio around them.

Finding The Best Total Return Aristocrats In Today's Dangerous Market

Here are the settings I'm using on the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal to find these companies.

Step Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 "Lists" and "dividend champions" 135 27.00% 2 Non-Speculative (No Turnaround Stocks, investment grade) 117 23.40% 3 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 54 10.80% 4 Sort By Long-Term Total Return Potential 0.00% 5 Top 10 Total Return Aristocrats 10 2.00% Total Time 1 minute Click to enlarge

The Ultimate 10 Retirement Salvation Aristocrats

I've linked to articles providing further research about each company.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

According to analysts, August's top 10 total return potential aristocrats are:

Fundamental Summary

yield 2.5% vs. 1.4% S&P

quality score: 96% Ultra SWAN

safety score: 96% very safe (1.2% severe recession cut risk)

discount to fair value: 15% vs -16% S&P

growth consensus: 13.9%

total return potential: 16.3%

valuation boost (5 years): 3.3% per year

5-year consensus total return potential: 19.6% CAGR = 145% vs. 36% S&P 500.

Lowe's 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Cincinnati Financial 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Sysco 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Caterpillar 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Chubb 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Gorman-Rupp 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

PPG Industries 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Nordson 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Philip Morris Industries 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FActSet

National Fuel Gas 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

S&P 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

19% CAGR 5-year consensus return potential vs 6% S&P 500

30% upside through 2025 vs 16%

So 2X the short-term return potential, 3X over the next five years, and about 60% higher consensus return potential long-term.

Historical Returns Since 1993

Portfolio Visualizer Premium Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Analysts think these ten fast-growing aristocrats can deliver 16% long-term returns compared to an average annual return of 15% for the last 30 years.

13.3% Annual Income Growth For 30 Years

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

S&P 500 income growth: 7.7% CAGR for a yield on cost of 24%.

These fast-growing aristocrats had 13.3% CAGR growth for a yield on cost of 96%.

And in the future, analysts expect similar income growth as the last 30 years.

Turning These Aristocrats Into The Ultimate Retirement Salvation Portfolio

ZEUS stands for Zen Extraordinary Ultra SWAN. It's built around the principles of optimal asset allocation for achieving the best long-term returns while minimizing volatility in bear markets.

Sortino ratio optimization

Sortino ratio = excess total return/negative volatility only.

33% invested in even the safest Ultra SWANs is probably not prudent. After all, even General Electric (GE) was once an Ultra SWAN aristocrat with a AAA credit rating and a CEO hailed as Fortune's "CEO of the Century."

This is where the ZEUS framework helps us to achieve a balanced, diversified portfolio, one we can actually trust with our savings.

33% ETFs or safe CEFs or mutual funds

33% hedges

33% individual stocks.

This barbell system boosts the core fund portfolio bucket with superior fundamentals from your stocks.

You can surpass what a pure ETF portfolio could do with the right companies.

What if we like these ten fast-growing aristocrats and are comfortable with 6.6% positions in each?

Then 33% of KMLM creates the following.

ZEUS Max Aristocrat Return vs. 60/40

Metric 60/40 ZEUS Max Aristocrat Return X Better Than 60/40 Yield 2.2% 4.5% 2.05 Growth Consensus 5.1% 9.2% 1.80 LT Consensus Total Return Potential 7.3% 13.7% 1.88 Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 5.1% 9.6% 1.88 Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns) 2.8% 7.3% 2.58 Conservative Time To Double (Years) 25.4 9.8 2.58 Click to enlarge

Superior yield, superior returns, and a lot less volatility.

Historical Returns Since 2007

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

Market-like returns surpass 60/40 with twice the yield (and four times that of the S&P) with low volatility like this.

Peak Bear Market Declines

Bear Market 10 A-Rated Aristocrats ZEUS A-Rated Aristocrats 60/40 S&P 2022 Stagflation -20% -10% -21% -28% Pandemic Crash -27% -15% -13% -34% 2018 Recession Scare -10% -8% -9% -21% 2011 Debt Ceiling Crisis -23% -18% -16% -22% Great Recession -49% -34% -44% -58% Average -26% -17% -21% -34% Median -23% -15% -19% -31% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium.)

Higher yield, great returns, and less volatility to scare you out of a strong portfolio at the worst possible time.

Bottom Line: The Ultimate Dividend Aristocrat Retirement Salvation Portfolio

Bubbles can last a long time, and no one rings a bell at either the top or bottom of the market.

High valuations only tell us that returns will be weaker in the future. But that's only for index investors.

Lowe's

Cincinnati Financial

Sysco

Caterpillar

Chubb

Gorman-Rupp

PPG Industries

Nordson

Philip Morris International

National Fuel Gas.

These aristocrats yield almost twice the S&P, are growing much faster, and have a mirror-image valuation.

They offer about 3X the return potential of the market over the next five years and twice the return over the next 1.5 years

We're talking world-class blue chips that have historically delivered 13% to 14% annual income growth and are expected to keep doing that for years to come.

And If you add a hedge like KMLM, then you can boost the yield all the way to 4.5% while enjoying market-like or better returns, with 40% less volatility.

This is the power of staying invited in this crazy market. You don't have to cower in fear of a correction.

Not when you buy wonderful companies at reasonable to wonderful prices and then hold them for the long term.