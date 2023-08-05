Why I Stopped Buying Rental Properties To Buy REITs Instead

Feverpitched

Over the years, I have written a lot of articles on Seeking Alpha about why I stopped buying rental properties to buy real estate investment trusts, or REITs (VNQ), instead.

The topic of REITs vs. private real estate is one of my favorite debates, because I have been on both sides of the fence and feel like there are a lot of misconceptions on this topic.

In today's article, I want to first provide a quick summary of why I think that REITs are far better investments than rental properties in most cases, and then secondly, I want to emphasize why this is especially true today.

While reading this, keep in mind that this is coming from someone who has been in real estate his entire life. I was born into a family of real estate entrepreneurs, landed my first job in private equity real estate, and have invested a significant portion of my net worth into private real estate.

Even then, I favor REITs. Here's why:

REITs Vs. Rental Properties: Why REITs Are Generally Better Investments

To make it short: REITs offer higher returns with lower risk and less effort in the vast majority of cases.

Let's break this down:

Higher returns:

REITs have historically generated 2-4% higher annual total returns than private real state investments on average. Here, you don't need to take my word for it as there are quite a few studies on this topic:

EPRA Cambridge NAREIT

This result is always surprising to people when they first hear about it.

Everyone seems to think that rental properties are more rewarding investments, likely because they heard some gurus on YouTube trying to hype up the returns of rentals (all while selling you a course on how to invest in them, of course!).

But here is why this result is completely normal and even expected. REITs are real estate investments, and so they enjoy the exact same benefits of cash flow, leverage, appreciation, tax benefits, etc. But REITs also enjoy additional advantages:

REITs enjoy huge economies of scale in management costs. REITs like Realty Income (O) only have a management cost of about 0.3% of assets each year. The management cost of private properties is close to triple that.

REITs also save costs on all other fronts: negotiating with contractors, brokers, insurance, banks, building materials, etc.

REITs have better bargaining power with their tenants because of their scale, expertise, and relationships. This allows them to push for bigger rent hikes and landlord-friendly lease terms.

REITs can skip all brokerage expenses by going directly to property owners and sellers to buy off-market properties.

REITs often develop their own properties from the ground up to earn even higher returns.

REITs earn extra profits from real estate-related businesses such as asset management fees and shareholders then share these profits.

REITs have access to public capital markets to raise capital and buy additional properties, often at a positive spread over their cost of capital, allowing them to boost their organic growth prospects.

And many more reasons... Better access to deals, in-house leasing teams, better debt terms, better talent working for them, focus on class A properties, etc.

So it really isn't surprising that REITs would generate higher returns than rental properties. Both are real estate investments, but the REIT structure provides additional benefits that reduce costs and boost upside.

Before you write in the comment section that "yes, but you forget about the leverage of rental properties," please note that REITs enjoy the same benefits of leverage. When you buy shares of a REIT, you provide the equity, and REITs then add debt on top of it to leverage your returns. It is not any different.

Lower risk:

REITs are not just more rewarding, they are also a lot safer investments.

A rental property is a private, illiquid, concentrated, highly leveraged, people-facing, management-intensive, and liability-filled investment.

Seeking Alpha repertory

A REIT is a public, liquid, diversified, moderately leveraged, professionally-managed investment that enjoys limited liability.

Even then, some investors will mistakenly think that REITs are riskier because of the volatility of public markets. What they ignore is that rental properties are far more volatile. They just don't see a daily quote and so they get a false sense of safety. But assuming that you financed your property with 20% equity and tried to sell it on a daily basis, then a 5% lower offer price would result in a 25% drop in your equity value. A 10% lower offer price would cut your equity value in half. This shows you that rental properties are extremely volatile and risky when compared to REITs.

Less effort:

Best of all, REITs are totally passive. You have the best talent in the real estate world working for you, and despite them being paid handsomely, it is all very cost-efficient because REITs enjoy huge economies of scale.

This is an important advantage because it allows you to focus on your career, which is your primary source of income. It will allow you to get faster to that next promotion and pay hike, which will ultimately lead to much more wealth creation than managing rental properties (a huge distraction!).

This is an underrated advantage that people tend to forget in this REIT vs. Rental debate. If your career earns you decent money, then why would you waste your valuable time managing rentals, when you could instead focus on maximizing what you can get from your career and invest in REITs instead?

It is just not logical. Rentals will earn you lower returns with more risk and much greater effort in most cases.

REITs Vs. Rental Properties: Why TODAY Especially REITs Are Far Better Investments

For the reasons that I explained earlier, I think that REITs make much more sense than rental properties in most cases.

And this is especially true today because of three key reasons:

Reason #1: REITs give you access to much lower interest rates

Right now, mortgage rates are above 7%. That's a big issue for most real estate investors because property cap rates typically aren't even that high.

But you can still benefit from much cheaper rates by investing in REITs.

Most REITs employ fixed-rate long-term debt, and they used the recent period of ultra-low interest rates to extend debt maturities by many years.

As a result, there are REITs like Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) and NNN REIT (NNN) that have 13+ year average debt terms with an average cost of just 3-4%. You will directly benefit from this cheaper debt if you buy shares of these REITs.

It is the equivalent of buying a rental property and assuming its debt at a 3-4% interest rate. That would significantly increase the value of the rental property, but the REIT market has failed to price this advantage at a premium:

Reason #2: REITs allow you to invest in real estate at a lower valuation

Today, REITs are priced at their lowest valuations in years with the average discount to net asset value at around 30% according to the investment firm Janus and Henderson.

And that's just the average!

There are many individual REITs that are priced at even lower valuations.

To give you an example: BSR REIT (BSRTF /HOM.U) is the owner of apartment communities in strong Texan markets and it is today priced at a 40% discount to its net asset value. In other words, you get to buy equity in these apartment communities at 60 cents on the dollar.

Why would you try to buy private real estate when you are presented with such exceptional deals in the public REIT market?

Reason #3: REITs give you access to a big pool of potential opportunities

The REIT market is vast and versatile. There are 200+ REITs in the U.S. alone, and over 30 countries have REITs today.

This means that you aren't limited to your local real estate market, which may be overpriced and unattractive.

REIT investors can invest in apartment communities in the growing Texan markets... buy cell towers in Africa where data consumption is booming... invest in grocery stores in defensive northern European countries, etc...

Opportunities are abundant, especially at today's valuations.

Bottom Line

There are, of course, pros and cons to both: REITs and private properties.

But overall, REITs are far better investments in my opinion, and this is why I eventually decided to shift from private equity to REIT investing.

I think that this is especially true today given that REITs allow you to invest in real estate at much lower valuations and with lower interest rates.