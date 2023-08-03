Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 10:03 AM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN), GAINL, GAINN, GAINZ
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.2K Followers

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Gladstone - CEO

Michael LiCalsi - General Counsel

Dave Dullum - President

Rachael Easton - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mickey Schleien - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Gladstone Investment Corporation First Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all partiicpnats are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer. Thank you, Sir. You may begin.

David Gladstone

Thank you, Latanya. This is David Gladstone. This is our first quarter fiscal year 2024. It ends June 30 and the yearend is nine months or so away, earnings conference call, and this is for shareholders and analysts of Gladstone Investment. We're listed on NASDAQ, trading symbol G-A-I-N for the common stock and then we have three other listings, GAINN and GAINZ and GAINL. These three different registrations are preferred stock or in some cases, miniature bonds as they call them.

Thank you all for calling in. We're always happy to provide an update to our shareholders and analysts, providing a view of the current business environment. The two goals of this call, as it always is, is to help you understand what happened in the last quarter and to give you our current view of the future and now we hear from our General Counsel and Secretary, Michael LiCalsi.

Michael LiCalsi

Good morning, everybody. Today's call may include forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding our future performance. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and they are based on our current plans, which we believe to be reasonable. Now, many

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.