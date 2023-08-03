Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVS Health: Second Quarter Was Only Decent, But Integration Is On Track

Aug. 03, 2023 11:08 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)
Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • CVS Health just published its Q2-23 results, beating even my above-consensus expectations. The company is on pace to deliver another double-digits growth year, exceeding analyst estimates.
  • Healthcare Benefits revenue grew by 17.6%, Health Services grew by 7.6%, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness grew by 7.6%.
  • Overall, revenue grew by 10.3% Y/Y and Adj. EBIT decreased by 10.5%, reflecting a 120 bps margin decline, primarily due to lower Covid-19 related activity and higher medical care expenses.
  • The market ignored the 2024 guidance downgrade, as Signify and Oak Street grew by 19% and 43% respectively, both accelerating from their pre-acquisition pace.
  • I reiterate a Strong Buy rating and update my price target to $89.70 per share.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) just announced second-quarter results that exceeded expectations, as revenue grew by 10.3% to $88.9B and adj. EPS was $2.21, a $0.09 beat.

It seems the market is willing to overlook a guidance downgrade for 2024, as management reported

I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

