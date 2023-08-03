Mario Tama/Getty Images News

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) just announced second-quarter results that exceeded expectations, as revenue grew by 10.3% to $88.9B and adj. EPS was $2.21, a $0.09 beat.

It seems the market is willing to overlook a guidance downgrade for 2024, as management reported great progress in Signify and Oak, which saw 19% and 43% revenue increases, respectively, both accelerating from their pre-acquisition pace.

While there's plenty more to do, the company's second-quarter results strengthened my confidence in its ability to successfully integrate and build a significant health services arm.

I reiterate CVS as a Strong Buy, as there's still significant upside despite the 15% surge since my previous article.

Background

I started covering CVS Health on Seeking Alpha in March, with a Strong Buy rating. In my first article, I discussed my investment thesis and explained the company's pro-forma business model and its potential. In my second article, I focused on the valuation methodology I believe is the right one for the company and provided an updated financial model following the company's Q1 earnings. Lastly, in my third article, I examined the implications of higher medical costs on the company.

I summarized my investment thesis in CVS as follows:

In short, my investment thesis regarding CVS Health is based upon its unique position in the healthcare value chain with its insurance, care delivery, pharmacy services, and retail businesses. After integrating Signify Health and Oak Street Health into the company, CVS will be able to provide all of its customers' healthcare needs, at better prices than most of its competitors, yet with higher profitability, due to significant synergies between its operating segments.

Now, let's go dive into the second quarter results, see if the investment thesis remains valid, and provide a new outlook.

Q2-23 Highlights

CVS reported consolidated revenues of $88.9B, a 10.3% increase from the prior year period. Based on its historical seasonality, the group is on pace to deliver 11.0% growth for the year, despite tough Covid comparisons. The company is on pace to surpass my initial $354B revenue estimate, which means it's on pace to beat the initial consensus expectations handily.

Created and calculated by the author using data from CVS Health financial reports.

As we can see, growth was broad-based across all segments. Healthcare Benefits revenue grew by 17.6%, fueled by continued share gains. Health Services grew by 7.6%, driven by a strong performance of pharmacy services and the acquired businesses. Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness grew by 7.6% as same-store sales increased by 11%, despite major headwinds from lower Covid-19 activity.

Created and calculated by the author using data from CVS Health financial reports.

Adjusted operating income declined on a consolidated level, as the company experienced significant margin headwinds in two of three operating segments, and incurred a $496M restructuring charge, which we'll discuss later in more depth.

Let's begin with the positive, Health Services adjusted EBIT increased by 3.5%, as revenue growth was offset by lower COVID-19 diagnostic testing, which was highly profitable.

Pharmacy & Consumer adjusted EBIT declined by 17.4%, primarily due to pharmacy reimbursement pressure, decreased COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing, as well as lower front store volume.

Lastly, Healthcare Benefits adjusted EBIT decreased by 19.0%, driven by increased outpatient utilization in Medicare Advantage, which is an industry-wide headwind.

Created and calculated by the author using data from CVS Health financial reports.

The company's MCR ratio surged to 86.2%, significantly above the high end of its guidance range of 84.2%-85.2%. As we discussed in our last article, as well as in my UnitedHealth Group article (UNH), every health insurer is seeing increased activity from seniors who elected to postpone non-acute treatments, such as hip and knee treatments, and are now feeling more comfortable seeking care. The length of this trend remains uncertain, but we know that CVS and its peers are preparing for it to continue far into 2024, and priced their biddings accordingly.

Covering some other notable items, Medical members grew to 25.6 million, as contract losses were offset by growth in commercial and individual memberships. The company won a major contract in the State of Oklahoma, with a new statewide Medicaid contract for approximately 200,000 members, beginning in April 2024.

Integration & Updated Guidance

The second-quarter results were only decent, but investors are focused on the integration progress more than anything else. Starting with leverage, Net Debt reached $48.6B, up $13.8B from the end of 2022, reflecting the impact of the acquisitions. While it is high in absolute terms, it reflects a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.6, not too scary.

Operationally, we got an update regarding Signify and Oak, which are both seeing growth acceleration compared to their pre-acquisition pace.

Signify completed 673,000 in-home evaluations in the quarter, an increase of 16% versus the same period last year, and generated revenue growth of 19%. Oak Street ended the quarter with 177 centers and 181,000 at-risk lives, increases over the same period last year of approximately 23% and 35% respectively. Oak Street also significantly increased revenue in the quarter, growing 43% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company expects to build 50 to 60 Oak Street clinics in 2024, higher than initially thought, with a significant portion of them being co-located with CVS pharmacies. By the end of 2023, they expect to have Oak Street clinics in 25 states, up from 21 at the close of the transaction.

Additionally, the company has raised its Health Services segment guidance for both revenues and adjusted operating income. Revenues were upgraded from a range of $178.2B-$180.7B to $181.0B-$183.5B. Adjusted operating income was upgraded from a range of $6.61B-$6.73B to $7.11B-$7.23B.

Overall, I think it's clear that the acquisitions are going well, but there's still plenty more to do before we can declare them a success.

Other parts of the company aren't doing as well and there are a lot of regulatory uncertainties, leading management to downgrade its 2024 adj. EPS guidance from $9.00 to a range between $8.50-$8.70.

On the call, they clearly stated they are taking a lot of caution with the new guidance, and strongly believe they will be able to drive upside. Specifically, the guidance assumes that outpatient activity will remain high, which means medical care ratios in the 84.5%-86% range continuing onto 2024.

In my opinion, this is a great testament to the potential resiliency of the new CVS, as the headwinds of one segment become the tailwinds of another. Furthermore, the company is progressing with its efficiency ambitions, as they target a G&A cut in the range of $700M-$800M, and they are nearing $600M of that with the announced layoffs and divestitures of a large number of locations.

Updated Financial Model

I used a discounted cash flow methodology to evaluate CVS's fair value. I project CVS will grow revenues at a 3.1% CAGR between 2023-2028, which is according to the company's long-term guidance. I believe revenues will grow at this pace due to the company's ability to keep or grow its market share, and see increased growth in its customer base as it expands its care delivery operations to new geographies.

I project normalized FCF margins to remain steady at around 2.9% as the company's higher profitability from new synergies will be partially offset by lower margins in its PBM businesses, and other regulatory scrutinized businesses.

Created and calculated by the author based on data from CVS financial reports and the author's projections

Taking a WACC of 9.4%, I estimate CVS's fair value at $89.70 per share, which represents a 17.4% upside compared to its market value at the time of writing. This valuation represents a 13x forward GAAP P/E multiple, which is materially below the company's 5-year average.

Simple Math Valuation

Sometimes simple math is the best way to determine whether or not a company's current value is attractive. In my view, that's especially true when it comes to companies that are going through a period of bad market sentiment, waiting for a turnaround.

We'll use adjusted EPS here, as we discussed the GAAP valuation in the previous section, and I view the company's adjustments as reasonable. None of the adjustments include some kind of stock-based compensation or other operational expenses. The adjustments include non-recurring restructuring charges, deal-related costs and amortization, and losses on sale of assets. All of those shouldn't reflect the future post-integration enterprise, and give a sense of how the company's earnings will look a few years from now.

For 2024, management guided for $8.60 adjusted EPS at the mid-point. Based on the market price at the time of writing, we're looking at an 8.9x multiple. I expect EPS will increase by 10% in 2025, reflecting adjusted EPS of $9.50 in 2025. This is below consensus estimates for $9.80.

Created and calculated by the author based on data from CVS financial reports and the author's projections

Taking a 10x multiple, which is in line with the company's 5-year average, I estimate investors can expect an 11.5% annual return for the next two years, excluding dividends, based on the market price at the time of writing.

Conclusion

CVS announced second-quarter results which were only decent, downgraded its 2024 guidance and canceled its 2025 guidance. Despite all of that, the stock responded with a 3.3% increase in a very red day for the markets.

This reflects the benefit of investing in a company that has high potential paired with very low expectations.

CVS is impressively progressing toward fulfilling its long-term strategy to become a diversified and efficient healthcare services company. The acquired businesses demonstrated accelerated growth in the quarter, and management is focused on reaching its targets ahead of schedule. Furthermore, the company is driving efficiency through layoffs, geographic optimization, and co-locations.

I estimate there's still a lot of upside for long-term investors, which will come from the combination of margin expansion, steady revenue growth, and deleveraging. As the company delivers on those, patient investors should expect to see a significant multiple expansion as well, which will further enhance value. Thus, I reiterate CVS as a Strong Buy.