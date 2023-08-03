felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) just hiked its quarterly dividend by 2.7% to $1.90 per share, a move which means the outlet center and mall owner now sports an annualized forward dividend yield of 6.1%. This came on the back of fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings that saw Simon beat on revenue even as retailers face a macro backdrop increasingly defined by uncertainty around consumer spending and footfall at shopping centers. There are still risks ahead with student loan repayments set to restart in October after a more than 3-year hiatus. This could lead to some softening of US retail demand which has so far proved incredibly resilient to the Fed funds rate being hiked to its highest level in 22 years at 5.25% to 5.50%. The value of retail purchases grew 0.2% in June, building on what was an upwardly revised 0.5% growth in May.

Simon's annualized dividend yield now sits above its pre-pandemic average, with the REIT having raised this from $1.30 per share in the summer of 2020 to its current level, a huge 3-year compound annual growth rate of 13.5%. This growth is set to continue with Simon boosting the lower end of its full-year 2023 funds from operations guidance to $11.85 from $11.50, a move that will see the REIT be faced with a year-end FFO payout ratio of 64% against the current raised dividend annualized.

Simon Sets The Backdrop For More Dividend Raises

The income is the prize, and a yield that's 2x the current headline CPI from a ticker that has provided shareholders with 25% total returns over the last 1 year has been hard to resist. Simon is keeping the top end of its 2023 FFO guidance range at $11.95, around 4 cents higher than analyst consensus. Hence, the REIT is fully set to cover its annualized dividend by 157%. Critically, this has placed into view a recovery of the quarterlies back to their pre-pandemic level of $2.10, around $8.40 annualized.

It is this pathway for sustained dividend growth that is driving so much shareholder enthusiasm in Simon's common shares even with its Series J cumulative preferreds (NYSE:SPG.PJ) offering a higher 7.3% yield on cost. Simon's common dividend now sits at just $0.25 below its peak, leaving 2024 as a possible date for the eventual return of its dividend to this level. The REIT just reported revenue of $1.37 billion, a 7% increase over its year-ago quarter and a beat by $130 million on consensus estimates.

Occupancy at Simon's US malls and premium outlets stood at 94.7% as of the end of the second quarter, up 80 basis points sequentially from the first quarter with its base minimum rent ending the second quarter at $56.27 per square foot. This was up 3.1% from $54.58 in the year-ago period with Simon hiking rents in order to maintain FFO margins in the face of a Fed funds rate that was hiked ten consecutive times, paused, then hiked again at the last July FOMC meeting. The market is currently pricing in an 82.5% chance of the Fed pausing rates at its current level when the FOMC next meets on the 20th of September.

The Yield Will Continue To Move Up

Simon also reported retailer sales per square foot of $747 for the trailing 12 months ended as of the end of the second quarter, a decline from $759 in the prior first quarter. This came with a balance sheet where interest expenses only jumped 16.4% year-over-year despite the more marked increase in the Fed funds rate. The REIT's weighted average end-of-period interest rate was 3.57% during the second quarter with a weighted average years to maturity of 7.1 years.

Simon's weighted average end-of-period interest rate has only moved up by 24 basis points from 2019 due to the near-fortress-like nature of its balance sheet with fixed-rate debt accounting for 95.7% of total debt of $31.53 billion as of the end of the second quarter. This came with cash and equivalents of $1.29 billion.

The last year has been incredibly disruptive to REITs and Simon has weathered this period better than some of its peers due to just how fixed its balance sheet has been. Critically, this reduces the future risk of rates being hiked further if inflation does not fall back to the Fed's 2% target rate. Net income attributable to common stockholders fell around $10 million over its year-ago comp with FFO per share for the quarter coming in at $2.88, a miss of around 4 cents on consensus estimates and down from $2.91 in the year-ago quarter. With Simon currently trading hands at a 10.42x price to forward FFO versus its peer group median of 12.89x, the REIT is a cautious buy.