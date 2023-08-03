Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Simon Property Group: The Yield Will Get Fatter

Aug. 03, 2023 11:15 AM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), SPG.PJ3 Comments
Summary

  • Simon Property Group just hiked its quarterly dividend by 2.7% for an annualized forward dividend yield of 6.1%.
  • The REIT is set to cover its annualized dividend by 157% with fiscal 2023 funds from operations.
  • A fortress balance sheet that held cash and equivalents of $1.29 billion as of the end of its fiscal 2023 second quarter is set to support further dividend hikes.

Night photo Sawgrass Mills Mall a Simon Center

felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) just hiked its quarterly dividend by 2.7% to $1.90 per share, a move which means the outlet center and mall owner now sports an annualized forward dividend yield

This article was written by

Comments (3)

D
Dr. LouX
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (5.02K)
I added more SPG on the dip; long term hold.
vvw profile picture
vvw
Today, 11:48 AM
Investing Group
Comments (279)
I was "lucky" enough to listen to those wiser than me about SPG during 2020 and purchased around $70. It was hard to buy when "everyone else is losing their heads!) :) My YOC is pretty good. This will be a great part of my retirement in a few years! I feel good about them going forward too.
bob_va profile picture
bob_va
Today, 11:24 AM
Premium
Comments (712)
Keep on crushing it, SPG!
