A couple of weeks ago, I issued an article on Whitestone REIT (NYSE:NYSE:WSR) indicating a buy status for the stock.

There were six key elements for the buy thesis:

Gradual optimization of the balance sheet mainly through internal cash generation, which should warrant a shareholder friendly path to a de-risked financial position. Well-structured debt maturities with no major refinancings until 2026, which comes in handy in the context of currently aggressive interest rate environment and relatively tight lending conditions. Well-positioned asset portfolio, which allows to reap the benefits of secular tailwinds within the markets in which WSR operates (e.g., favourable demographics). Diversification across the board from the market, segment and single tenant concentration perspective.Derisked portfolio from the grocery and single tenant concentration exposures. Attractive valuation of P/FFO 9.8x, which implies a ~16% discount relative to similar peers.

While, granted, it has been just over two weeks and the sample size is not significant, WSR has managed to register solid alpha performance relative to the broader REIT market.

The driver of the recent outperformance has been the combination of fairly positive Q2, 2023 results and the prevailing valuation discount, which introduces favourable conditions for an uptick in share price.

Let me know elaborate on Q2, 2023 results and explain why I still consider WSR a long-term buy.

Q2 results in a nutshell

Overall, WSR delivered solid results, which confirm the thesis of stability and gradual growth, which is more than enough in the context of ~ P/FFO 10x valuation.

As of Q2, 2023, WSR had 93.3% portfolio occupied, which implies an increase of 60 basis points compared to Q1, 2023. Improvement were made on both large (above 10`000 sq ft) and small locations / properties.

Beside the occupancy factor, the results of like-for-like NOI and lease renewals also revealed promising signals pertaining to the underlying resiliency and growth prospects of WSR's cash generation.

Compared to Q2, 2022, the NOI like-for-like figure increased by 40 basis points and total leasing spread level experienced an uptick of additional 130 basis points from an already abnormal level of 17.4%.

So, these figures indicate that WSR is really able to withstand the seeming reorientation from physical retail to e-commerce and is also able to capitalize on the favourable conditions offered by the Sun Belt markets. We can see how the WSR's portfolio strategy - i.e., mixture of grocery and service oriented tenants - is paying off.

With that being said, the most important number (i.e., the FFO) dropped by $0.03 per share (or by ~12%) compared to the prior quarter. And as a result of this, the debt to EBITDAre increased a bit. In addition to decreased EBITDAre, the total net debt increased by ~$9 million, which was assumed (presumably) to fund the CapEx and most importantly new acquisition.

There are two main drivers, which impose a downward pressure on WSR's cash flows:

Higher interest costs due to surging SOFR, which if compared to the Q2, 2022, explain the lion's share of the delta. Litigation expense related to ongoing lawsuits ($1.1 million in Q2, 2023 and is estimated at $3.9 million for 2023).

Here we have to keep in mind that most of the impact stemming from the higher interest costs has already been absorbed by the prevailing FFO figures. In other words, the fact that 84% of WSR's debt is fixed with no major maturities until 2026 and that the current weighted average interest cost is at 5.04% implies that we should not expect major headwinds on the interest cost front at least until 2026 (provided that the FED does not hike aggressively so that the remaining 16% of floating debt render material damage).

In fact, we can see this if we compare Q2, 2023 with Q1, 2023, where the incremental interest cost was just ~$0.3 million or ca. 4%.

Moreover, when it comes to the litigations, we have to think in dual probabilities - a scenario in which WSR wins the lawsuit and captures sizeable proceeds and a scenario in which WSR does not succeed and suffers a direct expense related to the litigation fees and $25 million for wrongful termination suit from against its former CEO.

These lawsuits were initiated by WSR's former CEO in 2022 alleging claims related to the board’s termination of his employment for cause. Then in the same year, WSR was sued by Pillarstone alleging claims regarding the limited partnership agreement and the termination of the management agreement between the two firms.

Given than the Management of WSR strongly believes that the claims are without merit and that it has strong factual defenses considering the Baker Botts investigation, WSR has initiated a Delaware lawsuit. This is done to invalidate a poison pill implemented by Pillarstone (run by the former CEO) to block WSR from divesting its stake from the partnership with Pillarstone.

Put differently, the former CEO of WSR has potentially structured a WSR 'unitholder unfriendly' related party JV, which limits WSR's flexibility to allocate capital in an optimal manner according to its unitholder interest.

Finally, in the recent earnings call, Dave Holeman (CEO of WSR) indicated that a court decision should come in by the end of this year:

The Delaware trial on removing the poison pill was held just over two weeks ago and went very well. We remain confident the court will support our position. While timing is difficult to predict in these type of legal matters, we anticipate a decision before the end of the year. The original intent of Pillarstone was a vehicle to monetize these non-core assets, and we're going to get back to that very shortly. Necessarily our legal expenses have been significant and unfortunately greater than estimated in our initial guidance.

Here, WSR is seeking $51.2 million (to be able to finally monetize its stake in Pillarstone) with additional interest in damages. If fully captured, it would imply ~10% of boost compared to the current market cap level.

Now, if we revert back to FFO growth prospects, the picture has improved as well, mainly due to the three following reasons:

Stronger leasing activity compared to the Q2, 2022 that should contribute to an attractive growth in NOI.

Plus, the Management now predicts a solid 5% like-for-like growth in Q3 and Q4:

Yes, Mitch, it's Scott, we're expecting the third and fourth quarters to have around 5% same-store growth each Q3 and Q4. So, that's, the differences there are just the lease up. We've got some lease incentives that are going to be rolling off from earlier leases in the third and fourth quarter, and just continued strong leasing activity.

A major part of the elevated interest cost already captured in the previous FFO figures.

Accretive portfolio recycling efforts, where two properties (Sunridge and Westchase) were sold in total of ~$14 million - above book value. This in combination with some of the previous transactions realized in the recent quarters have contributed to an attractive cap rate of ~5.6%.

The last point on portfolio recycling efforts and the captured cap rate of ~5.6% justifies the fact that WSR is undervalued relative to current market situation as well as its peers.

Retail REITs, which are able to monetize their assets at so low cap rates usually trade at high double digit P/FFO multiples. In WSR's case we are talking around P/FFO of 10x. Lastly, if we compare to direct peers of WSR, we can see that the Stock is now trading at even steeper discount - 22%.

So, while the property performance has been strong and the growth over 2023 seems to land at very attractive territory (i.e., like-for-like at 4-5%), the market has failed to fully recognize this.

Bottom line

In my humble opinion, recently published WSR's earnings confirm my buy thesis that against the backdrop of relatively compressed valuations and structural resiliency in the underlying cash flows there is an embedded (and high-probability) upside in the stock.

Plus, WSR should also be at least partially viewed as an opportunistic call option with a return potential of ~10% of the current market cap provided that the ongoing litigations turn out to be successful.

While waiting for the long-term thesis to play and and having an exposure to the quasi call option, investors are rewarded with an acceptable yield of ~4.7%.