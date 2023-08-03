Andrii Yalanskyi

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that invests in real estate investment trusts, or REITs, in the public equity markets across the major developed markets of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. It conducts in-house research and employs fundamental analysis in order to allocate its asset base of $865 million. IGR’s stated primary investment objective is generating strong current income, and capital appreciation remains its secondary objective.

The fund has a quite high expense ratio of 1.26 percent, and a relatively high turnover ratio of 54 percent. IGN offers monthly payoff with a substantially high yield. The fund has an average P/E of 23.93 and is currently trading at a significant discount.

IGR Diversified its Assets Across All The Major Industrialized Global Markets

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund invests in dividend paying common equity and preferred stocks of various real estate investment trusts. Almost two-third of IGR’s assets are invested in U.S. based equity and preferred securities. It invested another one-fifth of its net assets in developed equity markets of Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia. Such global diversification mitigates portfolio risk and generates more consistent performance.

During my last coverage a year ago, I commented that in a scenario of high inflation and rising interest, these REITs were supposed to be a good bet. However, investors were required to be selective regarding the nature of business of those real estate companies or the kind of properties those REITs possessed.

IGR Did The Right Thing By Investing In The Right Segments Of Real Estate Businesses

I also had a view that real estate businesses which are more diversified and in which tenants generally sign long-term lease agreements, like industrial real estate properties, storage properties, and diversified REITs, are less impacted by recession. IGR did record a strong and steady yield and price growth post-pandemic. However over the past 18 months, its price performance has been disappointing.

One year back, IGR’s portfolio had invested significantly in retail REITs, residential REITs, self-storage REITs, and diversified REITs. It diversified its assets across all the major industrialized global markets. As a result, macroeconomic roadblocks like the pandemic, inflation, supply-shortage, and looming recession were expected to have relatively lower impact on IGR.

IGR Is Consistent With Monthly Payouts And Generates Strong Yield & Total Returns

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund benchmarks its performance against FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Index. The fund was launched almost 20 years back and has been paying steady monthly dividends since then. As the fund invests in REITs which distribute a significant portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends, the fund does not face much difficulty in offering steady pay-outs.

Most importantly, its yield has been consistently strong. Annual average yield since 2013 has been 8.2 percent. And due to a significant price drop since the beginning of 2022, average yield has been higher than 10 percent. Price loss during the past twelve months had been 32.6 percent. However, prior to 2022, this fund registered strong total returns. Annual average total return between 2016 and 2021 had been 15.6 percent.

IGR’s Top Investments In Industrial REITs, Self-Storage REITs And Diversified REITs

A year back, 35 percent of IGR’s net assets (after adjusting for leverage) were invested in various REITs that are primarily engaged in warehousing, industrial and diversified real estate services such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD), CubeSmart (CUBE), Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR), National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), Public Storage (PSA), Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), and few Japanese REITs from the same segments like Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:MTSFF) and Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:TKFOY). Currently this percentage remains the same.

These real estate segments are supposed to be most stable during a period of economic uncertainty. Unfortunately, over the past twelve months none of this stock was able to generate positive price growth, and ultimately resulted in a huge price loss for IGR. However, over the past five years, all the above US based REITs generated huge price growth.

Investments in Retail, Specialized and Residential REITs Failed to Generate Growth

A year back, almost 48 percent of IGR's funds was invested in Retail REITs, Specialized REITs (Tower, Data Center, Net Leased) and Residential REITs. At present this proportion is 45 percent. Major investments in specialized REITs include data center REIT - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) and communication tower REIT - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI). CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund also invested in retail REITs such as Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:LKREF), Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC), CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCPK:CPAMF) and Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (OTCPK:JRFIF).

Residential REITs like Invitation Homes Inc (INVH), Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB), Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE), Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) and Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) also formed the core portfolio of this fund. Only EQIX, SPG and KLPEF were able to generate positive price growth during the past 12 months. Over the past five years, these REITs had disappointing performances, too. Only EQIX and INVH were able to generate price growth in excess of 5.6 percent. Interestingly, together these 23 stocks account for more than 85 percent of assets under management of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

Investment Thesis

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund is a fully diversified REIT fund that invests in equity markets across the major developed markets of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. In my opinion, the fund has selected the right segments. Industrial REITs, self-storage REITs and diversified REITs are expected to stay strong and residential REITs and retail REITs are expected to sail through during a period of poor economic growth and looming recession. It's unfortunate that such expectations were not fulfilled. And major investments from all these sectors failed to generate price growth. However, this does not mean that the fund is fundamentally weak and should in no way be liquidated. Moreover, IGR is trading at a discount of almost 10 percent, which also discourages liquidation.

Holding existing investments in IGR also makes sense because it offers steady monthly payout with a strong yield. A fall in price has made the yield further more attractive. Prior to 2022, the price performance of this fund was not bad either. The fund did generate strong total returns between 2016 and 2022.

The best thing about this fund is that it doesn’t invest much in office REITs, hospitality REITs and healthcare REITs. In my opinion, these REIT segments are not only highly volatile, but also are more susceptible to losses during a period of poor economic growth. I believe, as these nations overcome their economic challenges and the business scenario normalizes, investments of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund will start recording price growth and that will make this high-yielding REIT fund much more attractive.