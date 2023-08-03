BING-JHEN HONG

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The consumer staples sector is exciting, particularly Costco (NASDAQ:COST). Costco is a great supermarket chain focusing on low-cost bulk products. The industry has always been a haven during challenging financial times. As interest rates have climbed, and some investors fear a recession, investors flocked to the sector. It is time for me to revisit the company.

I will analyze Costco using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Costco operates membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides sundries, dry groceries, candies, coolers, freezers, liquor, tobacco and deli products, appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, garden and patio products, sporting goods, tires, toys, and seasonal products, office supplies, automotive care products, postages, tickets, apparel, small appliances, furniture, domestics, housewares, special order kiosks, and jewelry, and meat, produce service deli, and bakery products. It also operates pharmacies, opticals, food courts, hearing-aid centers, tire installation centers, and gas stations. It offers business delivery, travel, same-day grocery, and other online services in multiple countries.

Fundamentals

The revenues of Costco have more than doubled over the last decade. The company grows by opening more stores worldwide and increasing prices slowly as inflation increases expenses. Therefore, the company grows same-store sales and increases the number of stores to grow its business. It also sells more cardholders as it reaches new markets. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Costco to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~6% in the medium term.

Costco's EPS (earnings per share) has increased by 191%, almost tripling in one decade. The company rapidly grew EPS due to sales growth and cost-cutting, which supported minor margin expansion. As the company increases same-store sales, it supports margin growth by selling more using the exact fixed costs. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Costco to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~9% in the medium term.

Costco pays a modest 0.5% dividend and has been increasing it annually for 18 years. The company is on its way to becoming a dividend aristocrat. The dividend seems relatively safe, with a payout ratio of 26%. Instead of paying a higher dividend, the company occasionally pays a special dividend to shareholders. Therefore, the return from the dividend will be higher in the long run. Investors should expect future increases to be around 10%, in line with EPS increases.

Besides the dividends, some companies return capital to shareholders via buybacks. Share repurchase plans support EPS growth by lowering the number of outstanding shares. Buybacks are highly efficient when the valuation of the company is low. Therefore, it makes sense that Costco is not executing a buyback plan. Thus, over the last decade, the shares increased by 1.4%. Companies issue share to compensate employees and to raise capital. Costco used it as an employee incentive.

Valuation

Costco's P/E (price to earnings) ratio is almost 38 using the 2023 EPS estimates. This is an extremely high valuation, the highest we have seen over the last ten months. The company is trading for a valuation higher than that of Microsoft, Alphabet, and other leading tech companies that show higher growth. The valuation is out of touch when considering the high-interest rates that give investors a decent risk-free return.

The graph below from Fast Graphs also shows how overvalued the shares of Costco are. The company is trading for 38 times earnings, while the average P/E ratio of the company stands at 26.6. The average valuation also seems high for the current EPS growth forecasts, especially when rates are higher. Therefore, I believe that the current price of Costco is too high, and the situation is risky.

Opportunities

International growth is a leading growth opportunity and a rather unique one. Walmart struggled to grow abroad into key markets like Germany and Korea. Target struggled with Canada even though it's incredibly close logistically. At the same time, Costco has penetrated both the major markets of Asia in China and Japan and the European markets of the UK, Germany, and France. Knowing how to expand globally into new markets is a skill, and having that muscle is a significant opportunity for Costco.

Customer satisfaction is another critical growth opportunity for Costco. The company maintains its clients, and its members tend to renew their membership. Membership helps Costco to maintain customer loyalty, and with over 90% of the members renewing their memberships, the churn is low, and the company can focus on acquiring new customers. Therefore, the membership helps twice. First, it is a source of revenue, and second, it helps maintain the clients' loyalty.

Another opportunity in the current business environment is that Costco focuses on discount stores. The company is well positioned to succeed and grow when the uncertainty is high due to high inflation and consumers prefer simple products over branded products. Therefore, the company may expect to see additional growth in its same-store sales, as more and more clients prefer to buy at the cheapest option available.

Risks

Low-margin business is the first risk. The company knows how to manage that risk because low margins are built-in within the sector. The current operating margin is 3.33%, and while the margins have been constantly around 3.2%, we see that the margins have declined over the last year. A margin decline from 3.5% to 3.3% is a 6% decline in the margins affecting the profits. The inflation rate will make it harder for the company to maintain higher margins.

Costco is also dealing with a limited TAM (total addressable market). While Walmart and Target are trying to achieve some market share in the premium market, Costco is fully focused on the cost arena. Therefore, it will have to compete with giants like Walmart. The company aims to grow in that segment, but having limited growth opportunities beyond the cost arena is risky. When the company decides to enter a more premium market, it will have to find a new business model for that market.

Conclusions

To conclude, Costco enjoys solid fundamentals, with its top and bottom lines growing rapidly and steadily. That growth fuels that dividend, which has been increasing for almost twenty years. The company has several significant growth opportunities through its great service and its ability to successfully expand online while taking advantage of consumers being more price-conscious.

However, while the company is in fantastic shape, it is not an attractive investment right now. The risks are mostly manageable, and the company managed to expand despite them. However, the current valuation is too high for a company to grow its EPS at 9% annually in the medium term. Therefore, I believe that the share of Costco is a HOLD at the moment.