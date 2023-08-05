Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: Pessimism Appears Overly Baked In, But Recovery Uncertain

Aug. 05, 2023 12:00 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)3 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • While T may have recorded bottom line and Free Cash Flow beats in FQ2'23, it appears that fear is more powerful than greed, due to the sluggish stock movement afterward.
  • Either the stock is priced for failure, or the elevated interest environment remains a great headwind to its short-term execution, depending on when the Fed pivots.
  • It remains to be seen what the eventual verdict may be, since we remain confident about FY2023 FCF targets of $16B and FY2025 net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5x.
  • However, given the massive pessimism embedded in T's valuations/ stock prices, we are uncertain if there is a floor to its decline in the near term.
  • With so many other stocks that offer either capital gain through stock price appreciation, or sustainable income with stable stock performance, investors should beware of this potential value trap.

The T Investment Thesis Remains Mixed - Not For The Faint Hearted

We previously covered AT&T (NYSE:NYSE:T) in July 2023, discussing the impact of the Amazon (AMZN) rumors and Wall Street Journal's lead-lined cable

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Comments (3)

Scientist Investor profile picture
Scientist Investor
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (340)
I'll go with the cold hard numbers vs emotions. Reminds me of ET a few years ago, complete pessimism followed by a very nice rally.
R
R Phillips
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (615)
"Fear is more powerful than greed." I think you are right. Fear has warned AT&T investors to avoid the shares for more than thirty years. No doubt, T has been an awful investment for three decades. For those who take a "show me" perspective, who can blame them. Nevertheless, I am following Warren Buffett. I am being greedy when other are fearful.

Since the Warner/Discovery merger separation, debt has fallen from ~$170 billion to ~$143 billion. And, fortunately, while interest rates were low, they were able to restructure debt and give themselves five years of breathing room. In the next five years they have ~$42 billion in debt to pay back. In 2023, the company is guiding toward ~$16 billion in FCF. The current dividends are more than ~$8 billion.

Management says the top two priorities are debt reduction and more debt reduction. I hope so.

The Board of Directors have been horrible stewards of capital and its allocation. They have made every mistake twice. I am betting they have learned from their mistakes. I taking them at their words.

If they drop the ball. I will be history.

They could cut the dividend by 50% and free up an additional $4 billion in FCF. for debt reduction. If they were going to do this, it should have been done ten years ago. If they cut the dividend, I would support a totally new Board of Directors.

No one believes in AT&T. The business model and the path chosen my management over the past twenty years has been horrible. Hopefully, T will reduce debt by $12 billion over the next year. If so, perhaps the days of wandering in the wilderness will be over. Yes, not all who wander are lost, but there is no guarantee that T has found the path to redemption. That path is FCF and debt reduction.

Just my humble opinion. I am taking a shot.
a
aochamp
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (1.59K)
1. Cable issue way overblown. 2. FCF will exceed 16 billion. JMO
