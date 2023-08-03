Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 11:10 AM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.21K Followers

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gillian Tiltman - SVP & Head, IR

William Meaney - President, CEO & Director

Barry Hytinen - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Nate Crossett - BNP Paribas

Alex Hess - JPMorgan

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo Securities

Brendan Lynch - Barclays Bank

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Iron Mountain Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Gillian Tiltman, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gillian Tiltman

Thank you, Andrea. Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On today's call, we will refer to materials available on our Investor Relations website. We're joined here today by Bill Meaney, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Barry Hytinen, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we'll open up the lines for Q&A.

Today's earnings materials contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to today's earnings materials, the safe harbor language on Slide 2 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for a discussion of the major risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those in our forward-looking statements.

In addition, we use several non-GAAP measures when presenting our financial results. We have included the reconciliations to these measures in our supplemental financial information.

With that, I'll turn

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.