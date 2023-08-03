Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 11:13 AM ETGlobalstar, Inc. (GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Monroe - Executive Chairman

Timothy Taylor - VP, Finance, Business Operations & Strategy and Director

Rebecca Clary - VP & CFO

David Kagan - CEO

Kyle Pickens - VP, Strategy and Communications

Conference Call Participants

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Michael Crawford - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Globalstar Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I will now turn the call over to Jay Monroe.

James Monroe

Thanks, everybody, for joining today's Globalstar's Second Quarter 2023 Investor Call.

In keeping with recent practice, I will make very brief opening remarks, and then we'll move straight to Q&A.

But first, please note that today's call contains forward-looking statements intended to fall within the safe harbor provided under the securities laws. Factors that could cause the results to differ materially are described in the forward-looking statements and Risk Factors section of Globalstar's SEC filings including its annual report on Form 10-K and for the financial year ending 2022 as well as this morning's earnings release.

As outlined in the release, Globalstar continued to see robust growth and a significant improvement in profitability, resulting in a 50% increase in revenue over the prior year's quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was up 86% over the same period.

And for the first half of 2023, our revenue was up more than 60% to $113 million and EBITDA was almost $60 million, an increase of over 140%. Our liquidity ended the quarter with $65 million, more than double our cash balance at year-end. Service revenue, unrelated to our wholesale business increased, reflecting organic growth in our commercial IoT business.

We expect this to continue, propelled by the launch of new 2-way device platform

