Lifco: A Swedish Role Model For Compounding

Since I'm currently in Sweden for a soothing vacation, I figured why not take a deeper dive into the Swedish companies that I've had on my watchlist for a long time anyway. And there was one name that had to come up: Lifco (OTCPK:LFABF). The company is a true role model for the Swedish niche of serial acquirers and is able to look back onto a fascinating history and track record.

Long-Term Growth (Investor Presentation)

Over the past 25 years, Lifco has grown its operating income at a CAGR of 18.8%, while its stock has returned 27% per year to shareholders since 2014. However, as the stock price has consistently outperformed the underlying business, it is reasonable to assume that the market multiples have been extended as well. That said, Lifco and other serial acquirers are companies that are never really "on sale," but can occasionally be a "great company at a fair price."

So let's dive into Lifco!

History

Lifco is a serial acquirer that currently holds 211 companies with each of them having a leading position in dental health and dental care products, as well as in products in services that improve the customers' resource efficiency and work environment.

The company was founded as a central purchasing entity for medial equipment and services from the Swedish country councils back in 1946. After several changes in ownership, the company became part of Getinge AB (OTCPK:GNGBF) and its majority owner, Carl Bennet, in 1995. A few years later, Lifco was listed separately, but was soon taken off the market by Carl Bennet in order to restructure the business more favorably. With great success, as he managed to increase Lifco's sales by 12.6% and operating income by as much as 16.8% per year until he finally sold 49.9% of the shares in a public offering in 2014. Thus, Carl Bennet (or rather the Carl Bennet AB) remains the Chairman of the Board and major shareholder with 50.17% of capital and 68.89% of votes.

Business Model

Lifco claims to be "A Safe Haven For Your Business", which relates to its business model of acquiring and developing small and medium-sized businesses. In selecting these companies, Lifco focusses on market-leading positions in sustainable niches that offer the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. By accumulating this cash flow across all of its subsidiaries, the company builds a "float" of earnings that it reinvests in new acquisitions and uses to pay shareholders a steadily growing dividend.

Value Creation Model (Annual Report)

Once acquired, the business remains in Lifco's portfolio and is not intended to be sold in the future. This long-term approach is combined with a decentralized organization that strives to preserve the original owners and individual culture of each business, allowing it to simply keep growing its earnings. This simple strategy, combined with Lifco's expertise and track record, makes the company particularly attractive for family-owned businesses that may not find a successor. But also more generally an appreciated opportunity for businesses to keep in mind and therefore a "Safe Haven".

This track record of successfully acquiring and developing businesses is caused by a comprehensive acquisition strategy that consists of 6 parts:

Identify Acquisition Candidates: Lifco has multiple employees all around Europe that are constantly searching for potential takeover candidates and report directly to the CEO. Other candidates are presented indirectly through corporate dealmakers or the business owners themselves. Excluded Companies: Lifco restricted itself to exclude candidates that manufacture or sell weapons, alcohol, tobacco, fossil fuels, games and fast-moving consumer goods or extract minerals. An Offering That Promotes Sustainability: Lifco is seeking to acquire companies that directly or indirectly contribute to their customers' sustainability efforts. The main focus for this is Europe. The Ethics Committee Reviews and Approves: The Ethics Committee, which consists of the CEO and the Chairman of the Board, needs to approve the candidate to proceed. In case of doubt, the acquisition will be refrained. Must Run A Sustainable Business: Every company needs to run a sustainable business for Lifco to be interested. Additionally, Lifco focuses on stable businesses that are leaders in a niche without significant dependencies on suppliers or customers. Ideally, the company has no technological risk and has a proven track record of profitability. Sustainable Due Diligence: Lifco conducts deep due diligence to analyze potential risks and identify whether the group would be the appropriate owner of the business. The Board Reviews And Approves: All acquisitions are presented to and approved by the Group's Board of Directors. Reporting and Monitoring: After Lifco acquires a company, it conducts a review aimed at improving the efficiency of the business. The future results are then regularly monitored and analyzed in terms of short- and long-term strategic plans.

Using this approach led the company to acquire operations in three business segments: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions.

Business Segments (Q2 Presentation)

Dental

Lifco's Dental business segment combines several leading distributors for dental products for dentists, primarily in Europe, as well as manufacturers of dental consumables. Additionally, Lifco acquired companies that offer dental technology and medical record systems. In the last 12 months, these businesses contributed 25% and 21% to the companies total sales and operating profits, respectively.

As the market for dental products is rather fragmented, offering one distribution platform adds a lot of value for customers and also represents the largest part for the groups Dental segment. However, due to the low profitability of retailers, Lifco focuses its acquisitions more on manufacturing, dental technology and software businesses. Additionally, Lifco was able to leverage synergies across several distribution companies by providing central warehouses.

In general, the European dental care market accounts for 92% of net sales and is stable and relatively non-cyclical, while at the same time offering low growth rates. However, it provides sustainable cash flows for the group and potentially offers margin expansion due to synergies and acquisitions in higher-margin businesses.

Demolition & Tools

The Demolition & Tools segment contains multiple companies that develop, manufacture and sell niche equipment for the infrastructure, demolition and construction industries. Most of this segments' sales are contributed by companies that offer crane and excavator attachments (67%), which enable the customer to use the crane or excavator for different purposes. As these attachments are more affordable for customers than a new crane or excavator, demand is less cyclical, but still dependent on global machinery sales.

Additionally, demolition robots contributed 24% of segment revenue in 2022. These remote-controlled machines are easy to maneuver and deploy, while a wide range of attachments increases the machines' flexibility and applications. Lifco's portfolio of demolition robots includes the world's leading manufacturer, Brokk, as well as hydrodemolition robots (Aquajet Systems), radiation-resistant cameras (Ahlbergs Cameras) and attachments for demolition robots (Darda).

The rest of the segment's sales are generated by companies operating in other niche markets, MultiOne and Cormidi, which offer mini dumpers and skid loaders.

Overall, the Demolition & Tools segment delivered strong sales growth of 34%, while the operating margin of 26% demonstrates the pricing power of these businesses.

Systems Solutions

Finally, the second half of Lifco's sales is attributable to the Systems Solutions segment, which consists of B2B companies that specialize in their respective niches and offer high-quality products. These businesses can be classified into 5 categories: construction materials, contract manufacturing, environmental technology, service and distribution, and forest, which were contributing impressive organic growth and a strong operating margin of 22%.

Final Thoughts on the Business Model

Through acquiring and developing more and more specialized companies, Lifco built a portfolio of well-established and highly profitable businesses in my view. Each of them is offering high quality products, which are often necessary for the customer and are, therefore, less cyclical than the underlying market. Moreover, these companies are ideally suited to generate the kind of sustainable cash flow that Lifco needs to make further acquisitions. The underlying markets, while often characterized by low growth rates, are often highly fragmented and niche-oriented, providing Lifco with sufficient acquisition targets. For example, the acquisition of a large manufacturer provides several add-on acquisitions of partners, suppliers, or product-related manufacturers. And by spreading its research team across Europe, Lifco is able to find and acquire foreign companies, which also increases the total addressable market for the whole group. The shift to acquire companies in countries outside of the Nordics can also be seen in the following chart.

Total Acquisitions, since 2006 (Q2 Presentation)

According to this, Sweden moved from #1 to #3 in terms of acquired companies, while especially Germany and the United Kingdom moved to the forefront. In total, this leads to a more diversified sales-mix and also demonstrates Lifco's ability to evolve and adapt to changing conditions.

Therefore, I am quite optimistic about Lifco's future prospects in terms of inorganic growth, while recent years have also shown that the company is capable of generating significant organic growth.

Business Outlook

Lifco provides no particular guidance about the financial goals for the coming years. However, the company is targeting to exceed the individual GDP growth rate by its organic EBITA (EBIT before amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisitions). But the most significant part of Lifco's sales growth is likely to be derived from future acquisitions. In the last 10 years, net sales increased on average 15% per year of which 8% were solely derived from inorganic growth. So even if the organic growth should be slowing down to the GDP, Lifco's continuous acquisitions are likely to ensure growth rates above 10% for the coming years.

However, several of Lifco's Swedish peers are more bold in their financial targets, often aiming for EBITA growth of at least 15% per year over the business cycle. While missing such a specific target can be seen as a sign of weakness or an admission of declining growth rates, I'd like to point out that these targets have not changed since the IPO in 2014. In addition, Lifco's guidance does not set a specific number for analysts to measure it against and therefore does not incentivize short-term thinking that could lead to overly risky acquisitions or other misaligned incentives. So from my perspective, Lifco's financial targets are a good representation of its business model and long-term orientation.

That said, investors should not underestimate Lifco's potential runway in terms of its ability to compound capital and create shareholder value as long as the company can reinvest cash flows at attractive returns above its cost of capital.

Cash Flows

In order to analyze a company's ability to generate cash from operations, I focus primarily on its free cash flow. Despite the usual calculation (OCF - CapEx = FCF), I adjust the operating cash flow for changes in net working capital. Using this approach, I try to get closer to the actual and sustainable cash generation of the business through the perspective of its owners.

For Lifco, the calculation (based on TTM) looks like this:

in million SEK Operating Cash Flow 3,646 - Changes in Working Capital -684 = Adjusted Operating Cash Flow 4,330 - CapEx 408 = Free Cash Flow 3,922 Click to enlarge

During the last 12 months, Lifco generated an EBITDA of 5,786 million SEK, resulting in a FCF conversion of 68%, which is close to the company's historical average of 70%.

Applying this procedure to the last 10 years, Lifco achieved a CAGR of 27%, which is highly impressive and verifies the stock returns that investors experienced throughout the years. Additionally, these strong cash flows offer a true "float" for the company to constantly acquire more companies, without having to dilute shareholders or taking on unhealthy amounts of debt. The company's cash flow act like a non-interest bearing loan, leading to Lifco having a current Interest-Bearing Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of just 1.1x at the end of 2022.

Free Cash Flow, 2013-2025e, in billion SEK (Own Calculation)

Taking into account analysts' estimates of the company's future EBITDA and an average FCF conversion of 70%, we can see an expected CAGR of 4%. However, this is likely to be the amount of organic growth in the future, while we can be fairly confident about additional growth contributed by ongoing M&A.

Generally, Lifco has a wonderful track record of compounding through solid cash flows and constant reinvestments above its cost of capital. The company operates opportunistically in multiple markets, leaving plenty of acquisition targets for the future. And solid secular growth is driving the existing businesses, which have also demonstrated pricing power in the past. I think both provide a solid foundation for future cash flow expansion.

Headwinds and Risks

In the last part, we've learned that Lifco has an impressive track record of cash flow generation. Looking ahead, however, there are always potential headwinds and risks to those projected cash flows. Lifco's management discusses several risks in detail in its most recent annual report, so I will focus on just two important risks.

Economic Downturn

This year, Sweden faces the most severe economic downturn of any EU country. While labor markets remain solid, weak consumer spending and higher interest rates are weighing heavily on the Swedish housing market. With regard to Lifco, it seems reasonable to think about the company's ability to cope with a recession in Sweden, but also the possible impact of a difficult construction market.

Contrary to first thought, only 13% of Lifco's sales derive directly from Sweden, while still about 80% is accountable to customers in Europe. Additionally, North America, Asia/Pacific and Rest of the World are contributing 11%, 8% and 1%, respectively. Therefore, Lifco's geographically dependence on the economic environment is constantly enhancing.

Nevertheless, a recession would have a significant impact on Lifco's cash flow as 80% of EBITA comes from the Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions segments. While the Dental offering is largely resilient to the economic environment, the Demolition & Tools segment is particularly vulnerable to economic downturns as its customers are mainly in the construction and industrial sectors. Similarly, Systems Solutions has experienced significant declines in sales during past recessions. So overall, I think most of Lifco's cash flows would definitely be impacted by an economic downturn, and potentially even more, as the share of the Dental segment has declined over the years.

But from my perspective, these downsides have been balanced by Lifco's constant focus on acquiring high-margin businesses. Through these niche leaders, Lifco has been able to increase its importance in its customers' supply chain and its pricing power, both of which should make the company more resilient to future recessions.

Failure of M&A

Besides having a strategic view of its current businesses, Lifco is a serial acquirer, averaging more than nine transactions per year. In addition to the positive effect on compounding, there are always risks associated with any acquisition. These risks are primarily the risk of overpaying, failure to integrate, and the risk that the acquired business will underperform.

In the past, Lifco paid an average of 6x EV/EBIT for the acquired companies, which importantly has not increased in recent years. Therefore, Lifco has been able to achieve the growth rates discussed without having to reduce the targeted return on investment. From my point of view, this ratio is particularly important to monitor, as higher multiples paid would indicate lower returns and higher valuation risks.

With regard to the risk of integrating these companies, I can rely on the organizational approach I outlined earlier. Lifco has a proven approach to integrating a business that should minimize the risk of failure. And since Lifco does not seek synergies in most cases, the risk of disappointment is even lower.

However, it is important for investors to follow future acquisitions to assess whether Lifco's acquisition approach is still successful and long-term oriented. For now, there is no reason to doubt this, as Lifco has continued to demonstrate its success as a serial acquirer.

Valuation

At a current price of 210.3 SEK or 19.6 USD, Lifco has a market capitalization of 95.5 billion SEK. Including the company's net debt of 11 billion SEK, I arrive at an enterprise value of about 106.5 billion SEK. This makes Lifco probably the largest serial acquirer from Sweden and also one of the most popular.

After reaching crazy highs in 2021, Lifco's valuation has now returned to its average multiple with a current valuation of 27.15x FCF. As with the cashflows above, the forward multiples are relatively flat. But again, these estimates are based solely on organic growth, so they could be misleading in this case. Nevertheless, Lifco almost always trades at a premium valuation, which is quite common among Swedish serial acquirers with a comparable track record. In view of the historical average and the increased quality of the portfolio with more niche leaders and higher margin businesses, I think Lifco appears to be reasonably priced.

Inverse DCF (Own Calculation)

And I get a similar result using my inverse DCF model. According to my assumptions, Lifco's share price currently implies a growth rate of 10% and 8.5% for years 1-5 and 5-10, respectively. Of course, a free cash flow of 4.06 billion SEK is questionable if Lifco would actually face a recession in its customers' regions. But in terms of a base case scenario, I think these implications are very achievable for Lifco through a continued mix of organic and acquired growth.

Conclusion

In summary, Lifco is a high-quality company that has rightly earned its popularity among fans of serial acquirers. The company has proven its quality through strong strategic and long-term management, a successful acquisition approach and an increasing focus on niche leading businesses with stable cash flows. In addition, Lifco's strong balance sheet allows it to maintain an opportunistic approach unconstrained by tight guidance or short-term incentives. As a result, Lifco has everything it needs to remain a "Safe Haven" for small and mid-sized companies and to continue to build shareholder value.

Of course, these quality attributes aren't overlooked by the market, resulting in a consistent premium valuation. However, given the long runway that Lifco has to offer, I think the company is a good investment at the moment. And as the market sentiment is sometimes a bit too worried and short-term oriented, I would assume that Mr. Market will occasionally offer even more attractive opportunities to add to the position.

