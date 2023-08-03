Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Frontier Lithium Issues A Solid Prefeasibility Study

Aug. 03, 2023 12:59 PM ETFrontier Lithium Inc. (FL:CA), LITOF
The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Frontier Lithium’s Pak Lithium Project has a Reserve of 22.1Mt (Probable) and a Resource of 58.5Mt (M&I&I).
  • The company recently completed the Prefeasibility Study for its integrated mine and conversion facility project.
  • The PFS saw several revisions from the prior Preliminary Economic Assessment which are likely to please investors.

Lithium abstract concept

Olemedia

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCQX:LITOF) recently issued its Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”), and the document made for some interesting reading. Similar to Frontier’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), issued in early 2021, the PFS utilizes a phased development approach. Phase 1 of the project will see the

This article was written by

The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.48K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LITOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.