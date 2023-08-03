Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 12:40 PM ETSturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.21K Followers

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Killoy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Reid - General Counsel

Thomas Dineen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Sturnieks - Lake Street Capital Markets LLC

Rommel Dionisio - Aegis Capital Corp.

Christopher Killoy

[Abruptly Start] I’ll ask Kevin Reid, our General Counsel to read our caution on forward-looking statements. Then, Tom Dineen, our Chief Financial Officer will give an overview of the second quarter 2023 financial results, and then I will discuss our operations in the current market. After that, we’ll get to your questions. Kevin?

Kevin Reid

Thanks, Chris. As usual, we want to remind everyone that statements made in the course of this meeting that state the company’s or management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as contained from time to time in the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, of course, the company’s reports on the Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2022, and on the Form 10-Q’s for the first and second quarters of 2023, the latter of which we filed last night. Copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or on the company website at ruger.com/corporate or the SEC website at sec.gov.

We do reference non-GAAP EBITDA. Please note that the reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP EBITDA can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our Form 10-Q’s for the first

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.