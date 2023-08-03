Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.21K Followers

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Krant - CFO

Udhay Mathialagan - MD, Investments & CEO, Global Data Centre

Sam Pollock - CEO

Ben Vaughan - COO

Conference Call Participants

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Cowen

Robert Hope - Scotiabank

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Devin Dodge - BMO Capital Markets

Naji Baydoun - iA Capital Markets

Andrew Kuske - Credit Suisse

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Chief Financial Officer, David Krant.

David Krant

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners second quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

As introduced, my name is David Krant, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure. I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Sam Pollock; and Udhay Mathialagan, Managing Director and CEO of our Global Data Centre platform. Udhay is joining our call from Mexico. So if we encounter any technical difficulties, we also have Ben Vaughan with us in the room today.

I'll begin with the discussion of our second quarter financial and operating results as well as our liquidity position and the recent success of our capital recoiling initiatives. I'll then turn the call over to Udhay, who will expand upon one of the 3D driving investment opportunities, digitalization through the lens of our Global Data Centre operations. Finally, Sam, will provide an update on our strategic initiatives and an outlook for our business.

At this time, I

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.