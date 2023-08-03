Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MetLife, Inc. (MET) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 12:54 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET), MET.PA, MET.PE, MET.PF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.21K Followers

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Hall - Head of IR

Michel Khalaf - President & CEO

John McCallion - EVP & CFO

Steven Goulart - EVP & Chief Investment Officer

Ramy Tadros - President, U.S. Business

Lyndon Oliver - Regional President, Asia

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Krueger - KBW

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Erik Bass - Autonomous Research

Jamminder Bhullar - JP Morgan

Thomas Gallagher - Evercore ISI

Suneet Kamath - Jeffries

Michael Ward - Citi

Alexander Scott - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MetLife Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Before we get started, I refer you to the cautionary note about forward-looking statements in yesterday's earnings release and to risk factors discussed in MetLife's SEC filings.

With that, I will turn the call over to John Hall, Global Head of Investor Relations.

John Hall

Thank you operator. Good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us for MetLife's second quarter 2022 earnings call. Before we begin, I'd point you to the information on non-GAAP measures on the Investor Relations portion of MetLife.com, in our earnings release and in our quarterly financial supplements, which you should review.

On the call this morning are Michel Khalaf, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John McCallion, Chief Financial Officer. Also participating in the discussion are other members of senior management. Last night, we released a set of supplemental slides, which address the quarter. The slides are available on our website. John McCallion will speak to them in his prepared remarks if you wish to follow along.

