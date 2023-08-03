Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 12:55 PM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.21K Followers

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Bluth - Investor Relations

Jon Stonehouse - Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Doyle - Chief Financial Officer

Charlie Gayer - Chief Commercial Officer

Helen Thackray - Chief R&D Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Stacy Ku - Cowen & Co.

Jon Wolleben - JMP Securities

Justin Kim - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Serge Belanger - Needham & Company

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the BioCryst Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference to Mr. John Bluth at BioCryst. Please go ahead.

John Bluth

Thank you very much. Good morning and welcome to BioCryst's second quarter 2023 corporate update and financial results conference call. Today’s press release and accompanying slides are available on our website. Participating with me today are CEO, Jon Stonehouse; CFO, Anthony Doyle; Chief Commercial Officer, Charlie Gayer; and Chief R&D Officer, Dr. Helen Thackray. Following our remarks, we will answer your questions.

Before we begin, please note that today’s conference call will contain forward-looking statements, including those statements regarding future results, unaudited and forward-looking financial information as well as the company’s future performance and/or achievements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied in this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For additional information, including a detailed discussion of our risk factors, please refer to the company’s documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed on our website.

In addition, today's conference call includes non-GAAP, pro-forma financial measures. For

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.