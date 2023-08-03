Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 1:03 PM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.21K Followers

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Francesca DeMartino – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations

Tom Polen – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris DelOrefice – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Garrison – President-Medical Segment

Dave Hickey – President-Life Sciences Segment

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Kumar – Evercore ISI

Larry Biegelsen – Wells Fargo

Robbie Marcus – JPMorgan

Patrick Wood – Morgan Stanley

Mike Sarcone – Jefferies

Operator

Hello, and welcome to BD’s Third Fiscal Quarter of 2023 Earnings Call. At the request of BD, today’s call is being recorded. And will be available for replay on BD’s Investor Relations website, investors.bd.com or by phone at 800-695-1564 for domestic calls and area code 402-530-9025 for international calls. Today’s call all parties have been placed in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session.

I will now turn the call over to Francesca DeMartino, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Francesca DeMartino

Good morning, and welcome to BD’s earnings call. I’m Francesca DeMartino, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. On behalf of the BD team, thank you for joining us. This call is being made available via audio webcast at bd.com. Earlier this morning, BD released its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. We also posted an earnings presentation that provides additional details on our business, strategy and performance. The press release and presentation can be accessed on the IR website at investors.bd.com.

Leading today’s call are Tom Polen, BD’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Chris DelOrefice, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Tom will provide highlights of our performance and the continued execution of our BD 2025 strategy. Chris will then provide additional details on our Q3 financial performance and our updated guidance for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.