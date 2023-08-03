Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 1:09 PM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), PBI.PB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.21K Followers

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Brown - Senior Manager, IR

Marc Lautenbach - President and CEO

Ana Maria Chadwick - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Lebiedzinksi - Sidoti and Company

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research

Matt Swope - Baird

Peter Sakon - CreditSights

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Pitney Bowes Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Your lines have been placed in a listen-only mode during the conference call until the question-and-answer segment. Today's call is also being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect your lines at this time.

I would now like to introduce participants on today's conference call. Mr. Marc Lautenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Ana Maria Chadwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Alexander Brown, Senior Manager, Investor Relations.

Mr. Brown will now begin the call with a Safe Harbor overview.

Alex Brown

Good morning. I'm Alex Brown. And thank you for joining us. Included in today's presentation our forward-looking statements about our future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from our projections.

More information about these risks and uncertainties can be found in our earnings press release, our 2022 to Form 10-K annual report and other reports filed with the SEC that are located on our website at www.pb.com and by clicking on Investor Relations. Please keep in mind that we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or developments.

Also for non-GAAP measures that are used in the press release or discussed in our presentation materials, you can find reconciliations to the appropriate GAAP measures in the tables attached to our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.