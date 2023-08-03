naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Asset-light companies are well-liked by investment wizards like Warren Buffett for good reason. Unlike big capital intensive companies, these types of companies are more profitable due to their lack of heavy spend on R&D, facilities, and manufacturing. This enables faster shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends.

This brings me to Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), which I last covered here back in November, highlighting its ability to attract capital amidst volatile capital markets. In this article, I provide an update that includes recent Q2 results and discuss why AMP may be a solid wealth compounder to add for a long-term growth portfolio at present.

Why AMP?

Ameriprise is a U.S.-based financial services company that provides wealth management, asset management, and retirement solutions. It has a long history dating back 125 years, and it used to be a part of American Express (AXP), and it currently has a nationwide network of 10,000 financial advisors.

AMP has managed to vastly outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) without having to invent life-changing products and services. This is reflected by its 382% total return over the past decade, far surpassing the 224% return of the S&P 500 over the same timeframe, as shown below.

AMP Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

AMP continues to impress with strong second quarter results, in which adjusted operating EPS grew 30% YoY to $7.44 and net revenue grew by 14% YoY to $2.3 billion. This was driven by continued growth in its business lines, with assets under management reaching a staggering $1.3 trillion, up 9% YoY, on back of strong client net inflows and market appreciation.

It’s also seeing strong profitability due to expense discipline, with adjusted operating expenses growing by just 3% YoY, far below the pace of revenue growth. Plus, Wealth Management delivered a record high operating margin of 31%, and retirement solutions grew operating earnings by 13% YoY. These results contributed to AMP achieving a 51% ROE (excluding AOCI) on an adjusted basis, up from 48% in the prior year period.

True to its form, AMP returned the majority (79%) of its adjusted operating earnings back to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. As shown below, AMP has retired 26% of its outstanding shares over the past 5 years alone. In other words, this is like starting a business with 4 partners 5 years ago and having bought out 1 full partner over this timeframe.

AMP Share Count (Seeking Alpha)

Looking forward, AMP could benefit from its growing advisor network, which management noted as being drawn to the platform’s advanced capabilities and technology. AMP is also hopping on the AI train in providing real-time information to help advisers identify a possible next best opportunity for clients based on their needs. These practices have reduced advisors’ meeting prep time by as much as 70%, enabling them to focus more time on client acquisition.

Risks to AMP include potential for a recession or a down market, which could negatively impact is assets under management. Moreover, increased competition from other traditional asset managers like T. Rowe Price (TROW) or alternative asset managers with high yield alternatives like Blackstone (BX) or Ares Management (ARES) could reduce client inflows.

Meanwhile, AMP carries a strong balance sheet with an A- credit rating from S&P. It has $7.3 billion in cash and short-term investments and carries a negative net debt balance of $3.6 billion.

AMP remains a good value in my view at the current price of $347 with forward PE of 11.5 and PEG ratio of 0.66. This is considering its robust earnings growth and analysts’ estimates for 10% annual EPS growth over the next 2 years. While AMP’s dividend yield of 1.6% isn’t high, it comes with a low 19% payout ratio and a 5-year CAGR of 8.5%. This compares favorably to the 1.4% yield of the S&P 500 with a 5-year CAGR of just 5.8%.

Also, AMP should be considered more of a total return story rather than an income stock, considering its strong track record of share buybacks. While some like a higher yield, there is no denying the tax efficiency of the share buyback, especially when it’s done in an accretive manner at what is effectively a 9% earnings yield based on the aforementioned PE ratio.

This is a ratings upgrade from 'Hold' the last time I visited the stock in November. At that time, the stock had a forward PE of 13.6, which made me think it was fairly valued. However, robust earnings growth and forward estimates have made the PE more attractive, despite the stock more being more expensive from a nominal standpoint ($325 vs $347 at present).

Investor Takeaway

Ameriprise is a well-run asset-light financial company with a long history of outperformance. It’s managed to deliver strong results in the face of volatile markets and has plenty of room for growth as it continues to invest in its advisor network. With a solid balance sheet, attractive valuation, tax efficient buybacks, and growing dividend, AMP remains a potentially solid compounder for long-term growth portfolios at present.