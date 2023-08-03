Fitch Treasury Downgrade Only Adds To U.S. Dollar Devaluation Concerns: Sell UUP

Dilok Klaisataporn

Sovereign bond downgrades are usually a rotten development for a related paper currency's value. While the Standard & Poor's credit rating downgrade of U.S. Treasury debt in August 2011 did not immediately lead to a swoon in value for the world's reserve paper currency (the U.S. Dollar Index vs. foreign fiat currencies rose less than 10% over the next six months before falling back to a similar pre-downgrade level 18 months later), I am more than a little worried the Fitch decision this week to downgrade our uniquely problematic $32.6 trillion mountain in debt will be harder for the dollar to ignore. Why?

Fitch is specifically forecasting rising spending deficits into 2025 during a period of slowing economic growth, with a recession likely around the end of 2023. In addition, interest expense is expected to continue accelerating, given a much higher level of inflation and matching bond yields vs. the pre-pandemic period. Here are the main points taken from Fitch's press release,

Rising General Government Deficits: We expect the general government (GG) deficit to rise to 6.3% of GDP in 2023, from 3.7% in 2022, reflecting cyclically weaker federal revenues, new spending initiatives and a higher interest burden. Additionally, state and local governments are expected to run an overall deficit of 0.6% of GDP this year after running a small surplus of 0.2% of GDP in 2022. Cuts to non-defense discretionary spending (15% of total federal spending) as agreed in the Fiscal Responsibility Act offer only a modest improvement to the medium-term fiscal outlook, with cumulative savings of USD1.5 trillion (3.9% of GDP) by 2033 according to the Congressional Budget Office. The near-term impact of the Act is estimated at USD70 billion (0.3% of GDP) in 2024 and USD112 billion (0.4% of GDP) in 2025. Fitch does not expect any further substantive fiscal consolidation measures ahead of the November 2024 elections. Fitch forecasts a GG deficit of 6.6% of GDP in 2024 and a further widening to 6.9% of GDP in 2025. The larger deficits will be driven by weak 2024 GDP growth, a higher interest burden and wider state and local government deficits of 1.2% of GDP in 2024-2025 (in line with the historical 20-year average). The interest-to-revenue ratio is expected to reach 10% by 2025 (compared to 2.8% for the 'AA' median and 1% for the 'AAA' median) due to the higher debt level as well as sustained higher interest rates compared with pre-pandemic levels. General Government Debt to Rise: Lower deficits and high nominal GDP growth reduced the debt-to-GDP ratio over the last two years from the pandemic high of 122.3% in 2020; however, at 112.9% this year it is still well above the pre-pandemic 2019 level of 100.1%. The GG debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to rise over the forecast period, reaching 118.4% by 2025. The debt ratio is over two-and-a-half times higher than the 'AAA' median of 39.3% of GDP and 'AA' median of 44.7% of GDP. Fitch's longer-term projections forecast additional debt/GDP rises, increasing the vulnerability of the U.S. fiscal position to future economic shocks. Medium-term Fiscal Challenges Unaddressed: Over the next decade, higher interest rates and the rising debt stock will increase the interest service burden, while an aging population and rising healthcare costs will raise spending on the elderly absent fiscal policy reforms. The CBO projects that interest costs will double by 2033 to 3.6% of GDP. The CBO also estimates a rise in mandatory spending on Medicare and social security by 1.5% of GDP over the same period. The CBO projects that the Social Security fund will be depleted by 2033 and the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund (used to pay for benefits under Medicare Part A) will be depleted by 2035 under current laws, posing additional challenges for the fiscal trajectory unless timely corrective measures are implemented. Additionally, the 2017 tax cuts are set to expire in 2025, but there is likely to be political pressure to make these permanent as has been the case in the past, resulting in higher deficit projections.

To me, this is a level-headed, sobering, and reasonable economic forecast. Clearly, the Fich decision has hurt feelings in the Washington DC halls of power and world's financial center on Wall Street, gauged by reactions of shock and disgust (August 1st & 2nd). But, if we are in a new era of accountability (whether driven by cultural biases or extremism in political logic, or focused on holding our leaders in check for nutty, even illegal behavior), why shouldn't we get real about America's practically "unpayable" federal debt mess (amounting to $100,000 per citizen, $400,000 for a family of four)?

If you want my honest opinion, exceptionally low interest rate policies by the Federal Reserve for decades, have done the country no favors long term, allowing little in the way of political or financial culpability from egregious tax/spend policies. If the average Treasury bond owner understood the mathematical impossibility of repaying $32+ trillion in debt without sizable dollar devaluations and soft-default inflation on annual GDP around $26.8 trillion (through June), any type of "A" rating would be considered a cruel joke.

But alas, investors have been conditioned (especially the foreign capital kind we need to keep the debt wheel spinning) to believe the U.S. is an exceptional case, where a reserve currency status means we never have to worry about repaying our debts. We'll just print more dollars (create them on banking computers actually) and paper over the problem each time a recession appears. Of course, doing so degrades the intrinsic worth of each bill, IOU, dollar over time, and has led to a monster spike in U.S. inflation, where too many extra dollars have been floating around chasing fewer goods in production. For sure, the 2020-23 pandemic financial situation and aftermath have been an eye-opener for everyone, that inflation is alive and well in America.

Dollar's Value Turning Lower During 2023

Even before this week's Treasury downgrade, the U.S. dollar's worth has been weakening for almost a year. Traders and investors have been preparing for a "pivot" in Fed policy away from tightening conditions over the past 18 months and back toward the usual setup of mindless money printing and lower interest rates to reflate the economic system (paper over previous spending/borrowing in the last cycle), encouraging consumer demand and business investment.

Big Picture Background

One way to prepare for this inevitable turn toward dollar devaluations is by owning gold/silver, the wealth preservation assets in use successfully for thousands of years around the world. I have personally parked a decent amount of my liquid wealth into a long list of bullion and miner ideas, mentioning many of them in my Seeking Alpha articles. If you are concerned about each dollar being worth less and less over time, gold in particular has risen at better than +7% compounded annually from the late 1960s, just before we dropped the gold standard (convertibility for foreign banks) backing dollars.

And, gains of +9% each year have been the average since the 2000 Tech Boom peak (also America's economic peak in modern times). I can easily argue gold will outline even better returns going forward, simply because our debts vs. GDP are dramatically higher than 23 years ago, and our financial/political leaders even less inclined to make hard decisions or endure any type of short-term pain.

Believe it or not, gold buried in your backyard has produced somewhat STRONGER gains vs. the S&P 500 index since the year 2000 peak in U.S. equities, as drawn below. (I did mention gold would be a great place to hide over the next decade from an overvalued stock market back then, for the record.)

YCharts - Gold vs. S&P 500, Total Returns, Since January 2020

Over the last several decades, we have reached the "wealth of nations" point in our life-cycle where money printing drives gains in the U.S. economy, not honest growth based on productivity improvements and smart decisions by business managers and consumers. My view is the next 20 years will likely include a meaningful decline in living standards for the average U.S. citizen, as a shrinking economy is masked by a regularly devalued currency. Essentially, nominal GDP will rise, while "adjusted for inflation" numbers decline. It doesn't mean life will end in America. What I am saying is life will get tougher, if you base one's outlook on what goods/services can be afforded per your income level.

2023

In terms of paper currency valuations, the U.S. Dollar Index topped in September of 2022, a good 10 months ago. The preceding rally was based on "talk" by Fed officials that fighting inflation was job #1, no matter how high interest rates had to rise, or what the effect on economic activity would be.

Below is an 18-month graph of the turn lower in the cash-based U.S. Dollar Index, a trade-weighted creation by the Federal Reserve bank.

StockCharts.com - U.S. Dollar Index, 18 Months of Daily Price Changes

The largest (US$525 million in assets) tradable ETF on the Dollar Index is the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP). This ETF has performed slightly better over the last year and a half than the underlying index, a function of receiving interest income on cash holdings not needed to create its exposure through leveraged futures and swap contracts. About 12 months ago, enough interest income was being generated to cover the 0.75% in annual ETF management expense.

StockCharts.com - UUP, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

StockCharts.com - UUP vs. Cash Dollar Index, 18 Months of Daily Relative Price Changes

I would note on the UUP chart, trading volume has all but disappeared on the slight upmove since the middle of July, going into the Fitch Treasury security downgrade. In addition, the momentum indicators drawn at the bottom, including the Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume calculations, have been quite weak over the last month. Since November, all 3 have been trending lower, not hinting at any sizable buying whatsoever.

Final Thoughts

The Fitch downgrade will add even more stress to overseas investor thinking about holding/purchasing both Treasuries and dollars, in my opinion. And, any suggestion by Fed governors that the tightening cycle is finished, could cause a rush of sellers anticipating inflation rates have bottomed and will rise from today's 3% YoY CPI rate.

Right now owning the U.S. currency is truly a "confidence" game. Any new bearish variable that appears could exaggerate a downside push in the dollar, and spike inflation in the wrong direction. Already, crude oil, copper and silver look headed toward shortage situations next year. Over the last few months, I have written articles on the idea commodities may be ready to jump again.

The main "risk" for the dollar is the Fed decides to refocus its muscle on fighting a slowing economy, before inflation is licked. If this is our future, a confidence crisis could be next for the greenback. Then, inflation could rise above 5% rates without much effort, just from the conversion of import prices from foreign currencies to our devalued local unit of business transactions. Don't say it cannot happen.

What could change my mind? I am tempted to say a deep recession would help the dollar with a plunge in consumer demand. Sure, such would drop inflation below 2%. But, a serious recession will only REQUIRE new records in money printing and QE to keep our Treasury debt totals vs. GDP from exploding. My fear is we are stuck into a lower dollar trend, whether we like it or not. We may be stuck between 3% CPI annually and rates far worse over time, as our new normal.

The truth is aggressive easing by the Fed directly leads to a loss of confidence in each dollar's long-term worth, as a large uptick in the number created dilutes existing holders. You can review what happened after Lehman Bros. was allowed to fail in October 2008 and the COVID pandemic appeared to be a worldwide problem in March 2020. The Fed reacted to each with record money printing and QE buying of Treasury securities, pushing gold/silver straight up in desirability and the dollar currency lower vs. overseas fiats.

StockCharts.com - U.S. Dollar Index, October 2008 to December 2009 StockCharts.com - U.S. Dollar Index, February 2020 to February 2021

I rate the Invesco Dollar Bull ETF a Sell, with a targeted price decline of at least -10% over the next 12 months (including the positive effect of 5%+ cash income rates annually). I don't see substantial upside from this product, under a number of different economic scenarios, outside of a possible blip +5% to +10% advance that fades quickly. In a true dollar confidence crisis, UUP could lose -15% or -20% in price over less than six months.

What can you buy to take advantage of a lower dollar over time? Besides gold/silver assets, I did mention the upside argument in July here for owners of the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bearish ETF (UDN). You can own an ETF long that will be able to take advantage of a weakening dollar trend (selling futures) at the same time as you pocket today's strong cash-return rate over 5% annually.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.