Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MariMed Inc. (MRMD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 2:18 PM ETMariMed Inc. (MRMD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.22K Followers

MariMed Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve West - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jon Levine - Chief Executive Officer

Tim Shaw - Chief Operating Officer

Susan Villare - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Semple - Echelon Capital

Erin Gray - Alliance Global Partners

Mike Regan - Excelsior Equities

Pablo Zwanik - Zwanik and Associates

Operator

Good morning. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the MariMed Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Steve West, Vice President of Investor Relations to begin the conference. Please go ahead.

Steve West

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to MariMed’s second quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today on the call are Jon Levine, our Chief Executive Officer; Tim Shaw, our Chief Operating Officer; and Susan Villare, our Chief Financial Officer. This call will be archived on our Investor Relations website and contains forward-looking statements.

Actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A discussion of some of these risks and other factors is contained in the risk factor section of our 10-K and our earnings release, which are available on our website. Any forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations as of today and we assume no obligation to update them unless required by law.

Additionally, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call, which are reconcile in our earnings release and our supplemental slides located on the investor's page

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.