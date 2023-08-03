Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.22K Followers

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Al Copersino – Vice President and Head-Investor Relations

Ellen Cooper – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Neczypor – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Krueger – KBW

Alex Scott – Goldman Sachs

Tom Gallagher – Evercore

Elyse Greenspan – Wells Fargo

Erik Bass – Autonomous

John Barnidge – Piper Sandler

Jimmy Bhullar – JPMorgan Chase

Operator

Good morning. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Lincoln Financial Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Mr. Al Copersino, you may begin your conference.

Al Copersino

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Lincoln Financial's second quarter earnings call. Before we begin, I have an important reminder. Any comments made during the call regarding future expectations, including those regarding deposits, expenses, income from operations, share repurchases and liquidity and capital resources are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the cautionary statement disclosures in our earnings release issued yesterday as well as those detailed in our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of them to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this date. We

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.