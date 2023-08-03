Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 2:26 PM ETMFA Financial, Inc. (MFA), MFA.PB, MFA.PC
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.22K Followers

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hal Schwartz - Investor Relations

Craig Knutson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Yarad - Chief Financial Officer

Gudmundur Kristjansson - Co-Chief Investment Officer

Bryan Wulfsohn - Co-Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bose George - KBW

Steve Delaney - JMP Securities

Doug Harter - Credit Suisse

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to MFA Financial announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded. And I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Hal Schwartz. Please go ahead, sir.

Hal Schwartz

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. The information discussed on this conference call today may contain or refer to forward-looking statements regarding MFA Financial, Inc., which reflect management’s beliefs, expectations and assumptions as to MFA’s future performance and operations. When used, statements that are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as will, believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, should, could, would or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. These types of statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including those described in MFA’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports that it may file from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause MFA’s actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements it makes. For additional information regarding MFA’s use of forward-looking statements, please see the relevant disclosure in the press release announcing MFA’s second quarter 2023 financial results. Thank you for your time.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.