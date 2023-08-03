Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PBF Energy, Inc. (PBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 2:35 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.22K Followers

PBF Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Colin Murray - Senior Director, IR

Thomas Nimbley - Executive Chairman

Matthew Lucey - President, CEO & Director

Timothy Davis - SVP of Supply, Trading & Optimization

Thomas O’Malley - Consultant

Karen Davis - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Roger Read - Wells Fargo Securities

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Royall - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paul Sankey - Sankey Research

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler & Co.

Manav Gupta - UBS

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the PBF Energy Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Colin Murray of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Colin Murray

Thank you, Debbie. Good morning, and welcome to today's call.

With me today are Matt Lucey, our President and CEO; Tom Nimbley, our Executive Chairman; Karen Davis, our CFO; and several other members of our management team. Copies of today's earnings release and our 10-Q filing, including supplemental information are available on our website.

Before getting started, I'd like to direct your attention to the safe harbor statement contained in today's press release. Statements in our press release and those made on this call that express the company's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions under federal securities laws. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations, including those we described in our filings with the SEC.

Consistent with our prior periods, we'll discuss our results today, excluding special items. In today's press release, we described the special items included in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.