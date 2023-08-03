Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 2:43 PM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.22K Followers

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Fort - Vice President- Investor Relations

Vicente Reynal - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Vik Kini - Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Participants

Michael Halloran - Baird

Julian Mitchell - Barclays Capital

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Chris Snyder - UBS

Joe O'Dea - Wells Fargo

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kayla Baker, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ingersoll Rand Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to, Vice President of Investor Relations, Matthew Fort. You may begin.

Matthew Fort

Thank you, and welcome to the Ingersoll Rand 2023 second quarter earnings call. I am Matthew Fort, Vice President of Investor Relations. And joining me this morning are Vicente Reynal, Chairman and CEO and Vik Kini, Chief Financial Officer.

We issued our earnings release and presentation yesterday and we will reference these during the call. Both are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. In addition, a replay of this conference call will be available later today.

Before we start, I want to remind everyone that certain statements on this call are forward-looking in nature and subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in our previous SEC filings, which you should read in conjunction with the information provided on this call. Please review the forward-looking statements on slide 2 for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.