Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 2:43 PM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.22K Followers

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Oriolo - Director-FP&A

Randy Garutti - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Katie Fogertey - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler

Michael Tamas - Oppenheimer & Company

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

David Tarantino - Baird

Andy Barish - Jefferies

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jim Sanderson - Northcoast Research

Jeff Farmer - Gordon Haskett Research Advisors

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Shake Shack’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Michael Oriolo, Director of FP&A. Thank you. you may begin.

Michael Oriolo

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Joining me for Shake Shack's conference call is our CEO, Randy Garutti and CFO, Katie Fogertey. During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are available in our earnings release and the financial details section of our Shareholder Letter. Some of today's statements may be forward-looking and actual results may differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23rd, 2023. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements if our views change. by now, you should have access to our second quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter, which can

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.