Margarita-Young

Since I first start pounding the table on H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) in late 2020, it's been a wild ride from $14 to $48 last August (a quadruple with dividends factored in) back down to around $34 today.

Data by YCharts

Why has H&R Block underperformed? I honestly think it was mostly a case of going up too fast, and a few new events around the IRS potentially creating an online portal was enough to send shares lower.

As we approach Q4 earnings on August 15th, I think this is a good time to buy, as earnings are highly likely to come in at the top end of estimates right before H&R Block likely repurchases a significant amount of shares.

Upcoming Earnings and Fiscal 2023

I believe earnings for FY23 are fine and the slight trim in guidance is not a major issue. The small client loss was a mix between less stimulus filers, less EITC clients, and extended IRS filing dates from certain states, including California. With the possible exception of the EITC filers, this are events outside of H&R Block's control.

HRB FY23 Outlook (HRB Q3 Earnings Presentation)

I'm encouraged to see revenue growth despite the smaller than anticipated number of filers, and to see EPS grow from a smaller share count. Plus, HRB's FY24 should see a small boost from the late California filers.

HRB Q3 Financial Results (HRB Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Note the bottom yellow highlighted part of the slide: at the current lower share price, H&R Block will be able to retire 7% of the float for the same amount this year.

Future Risks from the IRS Tax Portal

These are very overblown in my opinion, and Intuit has far more to lose here than H&R Block. Do Intuit investors care?

Data by YCharts

Doesn't seem like it, since INTU shares have done well since the IRS Pilot Program announcement went out in mid May.

DIY Tax Preparation is a far bigger business for Intuit than it is for H&R Block. Intuit's Consumer business ("Consumer segment product revenue is derived primarily from TurboTax desktop tax return preparation software and related form updates" per the company) is $3.9 billion out of $12.7 billion in revenue for Intuit, over 30%, while DIY is only 9% for H&R Block.

H&R Block Revenue Sources (HRB 2022 10-K)

H&R Block's biggest business is in Assisted. Assisted has shrunk about 1%/year for a few decades now, as the US Taxpayer base becomes more technology savvy and the tax preparation programs get better. But I believe there will always be a large segment of the population that would rather have someone else - and specifically not the IRS - do their taxes.

I don't think an IRS portal, even if it does get built, really changes much for H&R Block. There's already free eFile options, and the DIY tax preparation software is inexpensive to begin with.

Valuation

For most of the last decade, H&R Block has averaged a "low teens" earnings multiple. Considering the slow growth nature of the business, I think this is appropriate.

Data by YCharts

Has the business materially changed since then for the multiple to be stuck at this lower level? I don't believe so, and still think this is a bargain trading at 8.3x FY24 estimates while returning the majority of FCF to shareholders.

Share Repurchases

A core element of H&R Block's earnings growth has been share repurchases, which I believe are extremely accreditive to intrinsic value when the forward P/E ratio is in the high single digits, like it is now.

Data by YCharts

For H&R Block, most of these repurchases happen in the first half of their fiscal year, specifically from August-November. On the Q3-2023 Conference Call, CFO Tony Bowen stated:

We did not execute any share repurchase in the third quarter. Given our narrow trading windows, we have historically executed most of our share repurchases in the early part of the year. In the first half of 2023, we completed $350 million of share buybacks or another 5% of shares outstanding. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased from $4.06 to $4.14 while adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to increase from $4.11 to $4.20.

Bowen was of course correct. Here's what the repurchases have looked like over the past 15 months

HRB Share Repurchases (Data from HRB 10-Q and 10-K Filings)

I expect minimal repurchase activity from April-June as well, just like last year. H&R Block reported fiscal year 2022 earnings on August 9, 2022. So between August 11th (companies usually have to wait two business days after reporting results to begin repurchases) and September 30th, H&R Block spent $235 million on repurchases.

H&R Block has 155 million diluted shares outstanding as of last quarter. So with the stock near $34, spending a similar amount in this same timespan would allow H&R Block to repurchase nearly 5% of the total outstanding shares in six weeks.

This gets interesting because H&R Block has 10% of the float sold short right now, about 15 million shares. The volume for July has been around a million shares a day, making days to cover near 15, which is very high.

If management was bullish enough to repurchase at this pace last year around $45, I'll bet they do it again this year at $34, and shorts could get run over and lead to a large short squeeze.

Conclusion

This is a boring stock to own. You are not going to impress people at cocktail parties talking about it. But it is a solid business trading at a ~15% FCF yield that is about to repurchase a lot of shares.

I've added back the shares I sold above $45 here at $33.50, and would not be surprised to see shares back above $40 by October.