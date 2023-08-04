Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi Has Thrown Down The Gauntlet And Puts Traditional Banking On Notice

Aug. 04, 2023 8:45 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)1 Comment
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.03K Followers

Summary

  • SoFi's Q2 earnings caused a surge in its stock price, leading to downgrades and upgrades from analysts.
  • CEO Anthony Noto and CFO Chris Lapointe emphasized the company's path to GAAP profitability by Q4 2023.
  • SoFi's membership and deposit growth exceeded expectations, demonstrating strong consumer demand for its financial products.
SoFi Stadium Ribbon-Cutting Event

Rich Fury

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) exploded after Q2 earnings, jumping over 20%, then a retracement occurred along with downgrades and upgrades. Keefe, Bryette & Woods downgraded SOFI to underperform, while Mizuho maintained its buy rating, and

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.03K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI, TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Richard Waldren
Today, 9:17 AM
Comments (461)
Steven, thank you for an outstanding article. Your time line is wrong. Not 5 or 10 years , but today. If this does not turn the bears, shorts, or analysts, let them lose. I said this about AMD when it was 5, I said the same about BA when it was 100. I already told you about SOFI when it was 5. Had you bought at 5 you just doubled your money. Standby people. SOFI is marching higher wether you like it or not. Long SOFI. Excellent article Steven!!!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.