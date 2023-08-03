Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: Arrival Of Mayer And Staggs Shouldn't Be Overplayed

Howard Jay Klein
Howard Jay Klein
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The return to The Walt Disney Company of former executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs has sparked interest in the stock, but their presence alone won't transform the company.
  • Disney needs to move away from its old business model and find new sources of content to drive growth.
  • Investors must consider whether they want to be associated with the current management and board, and whether they believe in their ability to navigate the challenges facing the industry.
A Walt Disney World arch gate on the road in Orlando, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Stipulation: The two former The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) guys recruited by CEO Bob Iger to help him bootstrap a business recovery has triggered a bit of a spike in the stock. That reveals just how

This article was written by

Howard Jay Klein profile picture
Howard Jay Klein
5.67K Followers
Leader of The House Edge
The single go-to source for gaming and sports betting stocks on SA
I am Howard Klein, Publisher and Publisher of THE HOUSE EDGE casino investment site on SA. Tip Ranks ranks me as 68 out of all 10,000 global gaming/leisure analysts, and my success rate is 77% with a 20% average return.


For 30 years I held senior vp and exec VP positions in major casino hotel operations among them Caesars, Ballys, Trump Taj Mahal and have done extensive consulting assignments for many others in the US, including the native American property Mohegan Sun, in Connecticut. I have also done special projects for Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. I was the founder and publisher of Gaming Business Magazine, first ever publication covering the gaming industry and have written extensively about the industry.

My two books are presently sold as Kindle ebooks on the Amazon site: MASTERING THE ART OF CASINO MANAGEMENT and THE GREAT AMERICAN CASINO BAZAAR. I have appeared on industry seminar panels and on national radio and television discussing various aspects of industry growth. I am a graduate of NYU's Stern School of Business and did work toward a Master's degree in economics at the Columbia School of General Studies.

MY INVESTMENT STRATEGY: Due to the necessities of my casino consulting business which encompasses many top gaming companies, I have placed my own gaming portfolio into a blind trust over ten years ago. At that time I instructed my money manager(who is a former industry colleague herself as well as a corporate lawyer and money manager) to follow my gaming investment strategy along these lines. 

1. I am a value investor first. Knowing the industry in depth I am able to plumb opportunities and problems others cannot see. Mostly I like to identify price ranges over given periods where I believe the market is asleep and I can buy in at the lowest possible risk. 2. I am a strong believer in management quality. Knowing so many top people in the industry allows me to evaluate which ones I believe have the "right stuff" to move a stock and which are populated by corporate drones. 3. I have instructed my manager never to trade on sugar high spikes in earnings or news per se but use the "string theory" I have developed which in brief, follows a skein of news and earnings releases over set periods of time for each stock and then move in or out. 4. I have instructed her to keep the portfolio diverse with holdings in four basic areas: Casino stocks in Las Vegas, Macau and the regionals, gaming tech stocks with real moats not just cute apps. 
I am pleased to announce that as of September 1, 2022 I am expanding my coverage to include entertainment stocks, a sector undergoing a massive revolution on many fronts. This has sprung loose many investment ideas in the space I expect to share with members. The coverage is added at no extra cost. 
I have been involved in the entertainment sector as well for decades involved in overseeing show and events in my properties as well as independent productions. I currently sit on the board of privately held Atlas Media Corporation, one of America;s premium non-fiction producers of tv and film programming.

Overall I have done immensely well and share my views with SA readers and more specifically with strong recommendations and gaming stock strategy analysis based on my network of industry contacts for subscribers to my SA Premium Site: THE HOUSE EDGE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

stock realist profile picture
stock realist
Today, 5:42 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.97K)
Dis needs to make some dramatic, significant changes that will also be painful. Then they need to do a kitchen sink qtr where they book any and all big write-offs and big one time charges related to the big changes, to put it all behind them.

That qtr obviously isn't the one just ended and it won't be the present q3. It could be q4 but not likely. This is going to take time.

Disclosure- I'm short dis.
stock realist profile picture
stock realist
Today, 5:26 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.97K)
Why go to a Dis park when you can go to a national park, most of which have no admission fee ? I really think that's part of what's going on here.
HardCovenant profile picture
HardCovenant
Today, 5:06 PM
Premium
Comments (3.35K)
Encouraging Kevin and Tom are back,
One of them should have been CEO, I’m biased working with Tom in the 90’s, I would have made them co CEOs with Kevin focused on studios and Tom parks and resorts,
maybe that is Iger’s exit strategy and the bottom is in I don’t really know
