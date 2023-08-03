Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 4:06 PM ETVeolia Environnement SA (VEOEY), VEOEF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.23K Followers

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCPK:VEOEY) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 3, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Estelle Brachlianoff - CEO & Director

Claude Laruelle - Deputy CEO, Finance, Digital & Purchasing

Conference Call Participants

Ajay Patel - Goldman Sachs

Arthur Sitbon - Morgan Stanley

Olly Jeffery - Deutsche Bank

Michael Harleaux - Societe Generale

Arnaud Palliez - CIC Market

Jenny Ping - Citi

Philippe Ourpatian - ODDO BHF

Juan Rodriguez - Kepler

Estelle Brachlianoff

Thank you very much, and good morning to all of you. Thanks for joining for this conference call to present Veolia's first semester's results, and I'm accompanied by Claude Laruelle, Chief Financial Officer. I'm on Slide 3. Following the record results in 2022, the performance achieved during the first semester is once again very strong and a new all-time high. At constant total ForEx, our revenue increased by 14.2% to €22.7 billion, EBITDA grew by 8.2%, current EBIT by 13.3% and current net income by 18.7% to €662 million. Our free cash flow has significantly improved, and our net financial debt is well under control. These very good results in a complex environment, our testimony to Veolia's powerful business model of value creation.

The group is built on a diversified geographical footprint, 40% outside Europe as well as on the portfolio of complementary activities in wastewater and energy and a balanced customer portfolio of industrial and municipal customers. Over the years, we've demonstrated a strong track record of delivering efficiency plans that enhance our results. They are again sustained in the first half of 2023, where we've achieved €187 million of savings, ahead of our annual target of €350 million. Merger with Suez is already a success and is bearing fruit at a fast pace with €230 million of synergies already achieved since day 1, barely 18 months ago, ahead of our console objective of over €280 million at

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.