Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 4:08 PM ETWaste Connections, Inc. (WCN), WCN:CA
Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ronald Mittelstaedt - Founder, CEO, President & Director

Mary Whitney - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Sean Eastman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Stephanie Yee - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Michael Hoffman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Harold Antor - Jefferies

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs Group

Bryan Burgmeier - Citigroup

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Waste Connections, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ron Mittelstaedt, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Ronald Mittelstaedt

Okay. Thank you, operator, and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to this conference call to discuss our second quarter results and updated outlook for 2023 as well as to provide a detailed outlook for the third quarter. I'm joined this morning by Mary Whitney, our CFO. I'm also joined by Joe Box, our recently promoted Vice President of Investor Relations. Congratulations, Joe.

As noted in our earnings release, we are extremely pleased by the strength of our operational execution during the quarter for a solid beat on revenue and adjusted EBITDA to deliver margins 30 basis points above our outlook. Solid waste core pricing growth of 9.8% positioned us to expand underlying solid waste collection, transfer and disposal margins by 100 basis points in the period, largely overcoming the ongoing headwinds from year-over-year declines in recovered commodity values and continued inflationary pressures during the period.

Our performance in the first half of 2023, along with recent acquisitions and reduced headwinds from fuel and other commodity-related impacts positions us to

