Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Encore Capital: Deploying Capital At Attractive Returns At Record Speed

Aug. 03, 2023 5:08 PM ETEncore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG)
Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
635 Followers

Summary

  • Encore Capital Group's stock had a mixed performance because of a sudden compression of their EPS in the last year.
  • The company is deploying capital at attractive returns, which will result in higher collections, earnings, and cash generation in the next few years.
  • Encore has significant liquidity and flexibility to continue investing in higher-yielding assets, and the market is excessively bearish on the company. We estimate an upside of around 20%.

Red fire truck hold letter block in word NPL (Abbbreviation of Non Performing Loan, Non-Patent Literature) on wood background

bankrx/iStock via Getty Images

We already covered Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) in August 2021, assigning a strong buy rating, and since then the stock had a mixed performance. First, it rose to an all-time high above $70, increasing more than 50% since our article. However

This article was written by

Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
635 Followers
We focus on special situations and deep value plays. We are open to L/S positioning that allows us to capture inefficiencies both on the upside and downside. For the long positioning, we like to spot asymmetric opportunities where the downside is relatively limited and the upside is not understood by the market - like restructurings, spin-offs, takeover targets, etc. We are a research group and from time to time we also take positions in the stocks we discuss publicly here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.