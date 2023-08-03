Vittoria Limited Begins $15 Million U.S. IPO Plan

CHUNYIP WONG

A Quick Take On Vittoria Limited

Vittoria Limited (VITT) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides an array of corporate-oriented financial services in Hong Kong, China.

Given Vittoria Limited’s similar profile to Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL), if the company has an IPO, I wonder if we’ll see the same extreme volatility stock price action.

When we learn more IPO details, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Vittoria Overview

Hong Kong, PRC-based Vittoria Limited was founded in 2017 to provide companies with various securities-related and listing sponsorship services as regulated financial services activities in Hong Kong.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. On Tai, LAM, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2017 and has worked at ICBC International Capital Limited in various capacities related to capital markets, advisory services and private equity placement activities.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Listing sponsorship

Securities services

Financial and compliance advisory services.

As of December 31, 2022, Vittoria has booked fair market value investment of $1.3 million from the founders of the company.

Vittoria - Client Acquisition

The firm seeks corporate clients seeking to list their shares on the Main Board and GEM markets of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as those in need of general corporate advisory services.

The firm has been engaged in over ten listing sponsorship projects and nearly 40 financial and compliance advisory projects in the past two full fiscal years.

Staff Cost expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Staff Costs Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 27.4% FYE June 30, 2022 80.1% FYE June 30, 2021 117.3% Click to enlarge



The Staff Costs efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Staff Costs expense, rose to 1.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Staff Costs Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 1.1 FYE June 30, 2022 -0.1 Click to enlarge



Vittoria’s Market & Competition

Hong Kong is one of the world's largest securities markets, despite recent social unrest and legal changes.

The industry grew at a CAGR of 31.3% from 2012 to 2017 compared to a 23.1% global average, although recent growth likely has dropped.

The HK securities market is projected to reach $3.1 trillion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% between 2018 and 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are a growing number of online brokers (from 126 in 2007 to 274 in 2016), innovative technologies, and increasingly active local and overseas investors.

The company faces intense competition for clients. For example, as of December 31, 2021, "there were 326 licensed corporations and 31 registered institutions licensed or registered to carry on Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity in Hong Kong."

A further 129 licensees were able to conduct IPO sponsorship activities in Hong Kong.

Vittoria Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven top line revenue from a tiny base

Variable gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating profit

Growing cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 $ 562,302 42.3% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 679,482 -5.4% FYE June 30, 2021 $ 718,062 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 $ 562,302 52.1% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 653,857 -8.9% FYE June 30, 2021 $ 718,062 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 100.00% 6.5% FYE June 30, 2022 96.23% -3.8% FYE June 30, 2021 100.00% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 $ 256,126 45.5% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 2,910 0.4% FYE June 30, 2021 $ (240,522) -33.5% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 $ 229,533 40.8% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 2,980 0.4% FYE June 30, 2021 $ (171,950) -23.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 $ 230,830 FYE June 30, 2022 $ (190,372) FYE June 30, 2021 $ (14,364) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge



As of December 31, 2022, Vittoria had $520,711 in cash and $93,526 in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $175,907.

Vittoria Limited IPO Details

Vittoria intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Immediately after the IPO, the company will be considered a "controlled company" by Nasdaq’s rules. The controlling shareholder will be Victory Amaze Limited.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

25.0% for increasing our liquid capital to expand and strengthen our underwriting and placing services, and recruit additional experienced professional staff, including responsible officers, with appropriate levels of knowledge, networks, and experience. We intend to use a portion of the proceeds from this Offering to increase the liquid capital and expand and strengthen our underwriting and placing services capacity by [i] expanding our underwriting and placing services capacity by acting as the underwriters to IPOs which we do not act as the listing sponsor; [ii] participating as the underwriter in fund raising exercises with a larger fund-raising scale and/or higher percentage of underwriting commitment, where other sponsors act as the overall coordinator and the head of underwriting syndicate; [iii] reducing the reliance on other underwriters in our underwriting exercises for IPOs we sponsored; and [iv] exploring business opportunities for secondary market fund raising transactions, such as rights issues, open offers and/or private placing for listed companies on the Stock Exchange. 25.0% for developing our asset management business and recruiting professionals with relevant asset management experiences and networks; 20.0% for strengthening of our corporate finance advisory business in Hong Kong by: [i] recruiting additional experienced professional staff including responsible officers and licensed representatives with levels of knowledge, skills and experience; and [ii] enhance the remuneration package of our existing corporate finance advisory team to retain talents; and 30.0% for general working capital and corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

The firm does not currently have any equity compensation incentive plan in place.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm has not been involved in any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse impact on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Joseph Stone Capital, LLC.

Commentary About Vittoria’s IPO

VITT is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its various expansion plans and growth initiatives.

The firm’s financials have shown fluctuating top line revenue from a tiny base, uneven gross profit and gross margin, higher operating profit and increasing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $175,907.

Staff Costs expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has varied; its Staff Costs efficiency multiple rose to 1.1x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

The market opportunity for providing listing and corporate finance advisory services to small and medium companies in Hong Kong is moderate but features intense competition.

Joseph Stone Capital is the sole underwriter and there is no data on the firm’s IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

The Chinese government may intervene in the company's business operations or industry at any time and without warning and has a recent history of doing so in certain industries.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the intense competition the firm faces in the Hong Kong market for its services and its tiny size.

The firm is similar to Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) in its service offerings.

MEGL raised eyebrows after its IPO, where the stock priced at $4.00, opened its first day of trading at $50.00 and reached as high as $117 before falling precipitously to under its listing price within a month after listing.

Given VITT’s similar profile to MEGL, I wonder if we’ll see the same ultra-high volatility stock price action.

When we learn more IPO details, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.