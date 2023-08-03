LendingClub's Recovery Postponed

Michael Vi

Lending Club (NYSE:LC) offers consumers with high credit scores a cheaper way to refinance their credit card debt:

LC earnings deck

One should think that their business must be booming as a result of the following, which suggests an enormous TAM, at least in principle:

LC earnings deck

But alas, Lending Club is still suffering from the rising rate environment itself as that is putting pressure on its marketplace revenue, the problem should be well familiar to investors by now as it has been present for quite some time.

But we've also discussed in a previous bullish article how the company's bank arm offers at least partial compensation for this. Instead of selling its loan originations on its marketplace to seasoned investors (mostly banks), it keeps them on its own books, at least an increasing part of the loan originations.

However, this creates a shift in earnings in the future:

Marketplace earnings are a one-off upfront fee at the point of sale.

Its own loan book generates a stream of interest income over time.

It has to make an upfront CECL provision for loan losses

Ultimately, keeping loans on its own books is about 3x more profitable, and this is the main reason why we are bullish on the company, even if it involves a considerable hit on near-term earnings. The result is this:

LC earnings deck

A big drop in marketplace earnings (non-interest income) while only moderate compensation from net interest income (on its own loan book).

But there are other headwinds:

There is an oversupply of investments

Loan originations are down and will be down significantly again in Q3

Loan portfolio additions are down

NIM (Net Interest Margin) is down, half of it because of a build-up of cash, the other half due to rising rates on deposits not entirely matched by loan rates, and the structured notes also dilute the NIM.

Management modestly increased the range of estimates for the expected net lifetime loss rates on the 2021 and 2022 vintages.

The latter, while not substantial, is a bit of a setback as management argued in multiple previous quarters that it was able to seek out borrowers with better credit scores.

That might still be the case, but some of the older vintages had to be downgraded a notch nevertheless, it seems. Their own loan portfolio is going to be a tad less profitable (Q2CC):

we have updated our marginal return on equity on personal loans to a range of 25% to 30% to reflect a lower net interest margin due to higher funding costs and higher quality mix.

There is an oversupply of investments (loan packages) as the banks, who normally can offer the best prices are constrained. In fact, banks are selling loan portfolios at deep discounts in order to strengthen their capital position.

Asset managers (the other main customer group of the company's marketplace) see their funding cost increase which gives them limited room to buy.

This is also affecting the price of marketplace transactions, the gain on sale margin in the marketplace went from about 5.5% in Q1 to 5.2% in Q2, the latter is a low for the company and Q3 is getting in worse (to 5.0%), according to management. The reasons are simple (Q2CC):

what we're seeing pressure on is loan pricing. And so, the driver of that is cost of funding... we think is temporary, but we are seeing right now is in addition to that kind of relative need for higher yield offset higher cost of funding, there's also just a glut of paper in the market right now.

But there is some compensation:

$180M in structural certificates sales boosted marketplace revenue

$6M in sequential OpEx decline and marketing costs (which are tied to origination volume) are likely to be down again in Q3.

Slower deposit rate rises, the company has some leeway here without risking their competitive position.

There could be a rebate coming in Q3 from a couple of loan buyers in Q2 not pulling through.

They are raising coupons in order to deliver.

The structured loan certificates are an attractive vehicle in the present climate, it is (Q2CC):

a two-tier private securitization in which LendingClub retains the senior note and sells the residual certificate on a pool of loans to a marketplace buyer at a predetermined price. This effectively provides low friction, low cost financing for the buyer, and in exchange LendingClub earns an attractive yield with remote credit risk and without upfront CECL provisioning. So as a bank, this is something we are uniquely positioned to deliver for our marketplace investors.

They sold one of these in Q2 but they have more lined up. This will have a small negative impact on the NIM though, but it's sort of easy money at low risk, perfect for the present climate.

Similarly, their bank side also enables them to hold seasoned loans (loans that have already held for a certain period of time, usually at least a year with a good track record) for investors. The company sold $200M in seasoned loans in Q2 and there is additional interest from investors so the company is originating another $250M of these in Q3.

On raising coupons (Q2CC):

to deliver the returns required by loan investors in this rate environment, we are continuing to raise coupons. We've now priced in the majority of the Fed rate increases for near prime originations where we generally compete with non-bank lenders. Our pricing on our prime portfolio, where we generally compete with banks, is now up roughly 265 basis points.

OpEx, especially marketing costs are declining:

LC earnings deck

Non-interest costs declined from $209M a year ago to $157M in Q1/23 to $151M in Q2/23.

The company is introducing a mobile app for customers combining lending, spending and savings in a unified experience (Q2CC):

revolving platform. The first use case of the revolving platform is going to be enabling an installment line of credit for existing customers who build back up credit card balances or for whom we didn't pay off all their credit card balance in the first-go, and they've demonstrated good payment

Finances

Revenue was $232.47M versus $246M in Q1/23 and $330 in Q2/22

Loan originations $2B versus $2.3B in Q1/23 and $3.8B in Q2/22

$1.4B of originations were sold in the marketplace (+$67M q/q)

Net interest income $147M (+0% q/q and +26% y/y)

PPNR was $81M

Provision for credit losses was $67M (versus $71M in Q2/22 and Q1/23)

Earnings was $14M with EPS at $0.09 ($0.06 better than expectations)

The securities portfolio was $524, an increase of $143M mostly due to the structured certificate program.

Tier 1 capital was 12.4%

CET1 at 16.1%

$1.2B cash

Outlook

I think the main reason for the fall in the share price after the otherwise pretty decent Q2 figures was the dim outlook for the rest of the year. Management argued that they don't see a marketplace recovery before the end of the year, and the Q3 outlook wasn't exciting either:

Loan originations: $1.4B-$1.7B ($2.0B in Q2)

PPNR: $40M-$50M ($81.4M in Q2)

Not all is lost though (Q2CC, our emphasis):

we see the following: the Fed stops raising interest rates and, ideally, begins to lower them; banks have repositioned their capital and liquidity levels, enabling their return to the marketplace; and/or the current oversupply of investment options is subsided. As the partner of choice in this asset class, we expect to be a primary beneficiary of a return to more normal market conditions.

As we argued in previous articles, the attractiveness of Lending Club is that when the interest cycle turns and marketplace conditions return to normal, they can quickly expand their marketplace income again whilst still benefiting from the trail of interest income from the previous expansion of their lending book during the rising rate environment.

Conclusion

The story is pretty simple in my view: the wait is still on for the rate cycle to turn which should quickly bring back the marketplace business and in the meantime the expansion of the company's own loan portfolio is not nearly providing enough compensation.

That's not a surprise as unlike marketplace income, keeping loans on the books comes with cost (loss reservations) and the revenue, while ultimately 3x as large, comes in the form of a gradual stream rather than an up-front payment as is the case of marketplace transactions.

We know from other investments that 'temporary' can last a long time which is why we're not in a hurry to buy the shares. We think there is time to buy, but investors should keep in mind that when the rate cycle turns, the recovery can be very quick and the stock price is likely to turn well in advance of that.