Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tourmaline Oil: Surging Ahead Amid Challenges

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tourmaline Oil Corp., Canada's largest natural gas producer, reported strong Q2 results, with impressive production levels and robust cash flow.
  • The company plans to reward shareholders with a special dividend and a share buyback program, indicating its commitment to shareholder returns.
  • Tourmaline's long-term growth strategy forecasts a significant increase in production and the generation of substantial free cash flow, suggesting potential for future gains.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Gold Bull Portfolio. Learn More »

Flaming gas burners on household kitchen stove with an exchange graph of the growth in the cost of natural gas prices

marketlan

Tourmaline Oil Update

Here's an update on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCPK:TRMLF), the largest natural gas producer in Canada and its fourth-largest gas processing midstream operator. Around 80% of the company's production is natural gas, and it

Looking for more buying opportunities like Tourmaline? Join the exclusive community of smart investors who trust The Gold Bull Portfolio for expert analysis on all commodity stocks! Subscribe today to gain immediate access to my top picks, personal portfolio insights, and in-depth analysis of over 140 stocks.  Subscribe now!

This article was written by

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
14.35K Followers
Access to my personal gold portfolio and build your own winning portfolio.

With over a decade of experience in the investment industry, I am a highly skilled private investor with a proven track record of success in the commodities and hard assets sector. My areas of expertise include investing in gold and silver miners, royalty and streaming companies, pure exploration companies, as well as oil and gas producers and MLPs. My comprehensive understanding of these markets and my ability to identify and capitalize on profitable opportunities have enabled me to consistently deliver strong returns for my subscribers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRMLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

farmed out profile picture
farmed out
Today, 5:53 PM
Comments (2.07K)
Tourmaline is a gem of a stock. It fits for many types of investors:
GARP (GROWTH at a reasonable price) ✔
Income (fantastic YIELD) ✔
Value (it's CHEAP) ✔
Natural resource play (insurance against inflation) ✔
There's risk involved in any investment, and this is no different, but it checks a lot of boxes for me.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.