PJT Partners: Expensive, But Worth A Look
Summary
- PJT Partners Inc. is a $3.2-billion market cap investment bank providing strategic and capital markets advisory services globally.
- PJT is actively hiring new talent from major banks that are currently in the active cost-cutting phase. In the long term, this could play into PJT's hands.
- In my opinion, PJT is worth considering despite the high valuation that may discourage some people. The growth story goes beyond that.
The Company
PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) is a $3.2-billion market cap investment bank providing strategic and capital markets advisory services globally. They assist in mergers, acquisitions, shareholder engagement, debt and equity financings, restructurings, and private fund advisory services. The company serves corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide, with headquarters in New York. Source:
PJT reports under 1 single operating segment, but its revenues and assets are distributed by office location [it may not reflect client geography, as the 10-Q filing notes]:
Basically, PJT is a pure-play advisory-focused investment boutique that has a good breadth of capabilities in various advisory services, enabling the firm to cater to a wide range of clients and industries (the number of +400 clients in 60 countries speaks for itself).
In Q2 PJT delivered a stellar revenue performance with a record-setting revenue of $346 million, a 49% YoY increase, driven by extraordinary performance in their restructuring business and strong relative performance in strategic advisory, according to the July IR presentation. They have been actively hiring senior talent, especially in strategic advisory, to capitalize on opportunities despite the lackluster M&A environment. And it led to fruition as PJT managed to expand its market share in global restructuring and ranked number one in announced and completed transactions in both the U.S. and globally.
But the aforementioned new talent hires came at a cost. The firm reported an adjusted EBT of ~$55 million for Q2, with an EBT margin of 16%, which was worse YoY on an LTM basis:
Overall, I believe that the new hires will have a lasting positive impact. As the market share expands, the financial situation is likely to improve gradually. In any case, PJT has a history of overcoming such challenges:
Also from the Q&A session of the latest earnings call, we know that the management expects margins to improve as market conditions become more favorable, and investments on the field start showing returns. In other words, they hope for a pick-up in business activity and transaction closures by 2024, which should lead to improved margins.
On the balance sheet, they ended the quarter with $226 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and no funded debt outstanding. So in terms of operations, PJT seems to be quite stable. The company has sufficient liquidity to sustain itself while waiting for anticipated growth in transaction activity by 2024.
What I particularly like about PJT is the fact that around 40% of the company is owned by employees (~7.88% is held by the top management). Having such a capital structure serves as motivation for employees to strive for excellent performance, as they are directly incentivized by the growth of the company's capitalization.
It's common for such companies to be valued higher than their industry peers. However, investors may wonder about the extent of this premium when it comes to PJT. Let's dive into it.
The Valuation
Based on the Seeking Alpha Quant System, PJT has been given an "F" Valuation grade, suggesting that its key valuation multiples exceed those of the entire Financials sector by a significant margin:
It's important to consider multiple perspectives when valuing a company. While PJT may have higher-than-median valuation multiples, it's worth noting that their current dividend yield of 1.23% [TTM] is at a local peak. Additionally, the return on equity has consistently remained above 10%, which is promising.
Wall Street predicts that PJT's EPS will grow at an average annual rate of about 22.6% over the next three years. As a result, the company's valuation is expected to decrease by approximately 54%. This means that the current forward earnings multiple of 25.85x will drop to just 14.6x by the end of FY2025. And it doesn't look that much, does it?
As they continue to attract best-in-class talent, I think they are well-positioned to capitalize on business disruptions and dislocations that increase the need for strategic advice, aligning with current market trends.
I think PJT's margins should indeed improve by 2024, and this may result in positive revisions to the company's EPS forecasts. However, even without these revisions, the implied long-term P/Es already seem appealing to me.
The Bottom Line
I understand that currently, we are facing some challenging times from a macroeconomic perspective. This means that any investment, including those in shares of a finance advisory firm like PJT, is quite risky today. Despite the positive Q2 results, it's important to remember that this is just one victory in an ongoing battle for success. PJT employees will need to work hard to maintain their outstanding performance in such a highly competitive market.
But anyways, I believe that PJT is worth considering, despite their high valuation that may turn some investors away. I think the main focus should be on their active recruitment of talented individuals from major banks that are currently cutting costs. This hiring strategy has allowed PJT to scale up successfully in recent years and may continue to benefit them in the long term. Therefore, I recommend buying PJT without a specific price target in mind.
Thanks for reading!
