Ghing

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) reported a decline in quarterly revenue, and announced a lot of restructuring efforts, which may affect 2023 net sales. Like other analysts out there, I believe that the hiring methods executed for the last 40 years and new multi year research contracts will most likely bring FCF margin growth from 2024. Even if FORR suffers from the implementation of new technologies like AI or failed restructuring processes, I think that the company remains undervalued.

Forrester Research

Forrester is an international research and advisory firm that annually deals with around 700,000 consumers. The firm, in addition to its services focused on improving the analysis and dealing with its clients' data in the marketing and user experience tools, organizes events in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Source: Investor Presentation

The events are created to inform its clients about the new arrangements and advances in the business as well as the development of technological tools for the optimization of the service. These events not only serve the brand recognition of the company, but also strengthen the arrival and reach of new customers.

Source: Investor Presentation

Forrester has its own sales channels, and the sales teams are geared toward small customers and large companies. During 2022, the company distributed its products and services to more than 2,500 clients throughout the world, and none of these represented more than 4% of annual revenue. The services include advice for strategic business decisions through its professionals in the field.

Operations are divided into three business segments: research, consulting, and events. The first of these is the one with the longest history for Forrester, because for more than 40 years, the company has offered the search and data collection service in different markets and geographies through its own independent search tools.

The company also offers Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions research. The company's goal is to move all its customers to the Forrester Decisions segment for the year 2023. In any case, these services serve to prepare forecasts on market trends as well as to access buyer and customer data, digital tools for businesses, and other related services in the field of collection.

The consulting segment aims projects and advisory services for specific objectives of its clients. Forrester provides data and knowledge to guide and make decisions in the strategic plans of the businesses and their launches to the market. This service covers a number of functions that range from the area of ​​marketing and product presentation to the structuring of companies, the construction of business cases, and the creation of content for advertising and distribution. This segment is of great importance in the growth strategy that the company is currently carrying out, since the contracts signed for these services are considerably higher than those that only include research services.

The Guidance For 2023 Includes Net Sale Declines In 2023, But Market Expectations From 2024 Are Quite Beneficial

The guidance for 2023 includes revenue declines close to 10-12%, operating margin around 10.5%-11.5%, and EPS close to $1.8-$2 per share. With that about the year 2023, I believe that it is worth noting that market estimates include better financial figures beyond 2024.

Source: Investor Presentation

Market analysts are expecting 2024 net sales worth $492 million, which would imply a median net sales growth of close to 1%. 2024 EBITDA would stand at $67 million, with EBIT of $61 million and an operating margin of 12.5%. 2024 net income would stand at $19 million with 2024 free cash flow of $33 million. The median FCF/Sales ratio from 2019 to 2024 stood at close to 8.27%. I tried to use some of these figures in my financial model.

Source: Market Screener

Quarterly Income Results And Net Debt

The company reported a decrease in the total amount of revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2023. Besides, revenue from research, consulting, and events decreased in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same quarter in 2022. Net income also decreased driven by increases in restructuring costs and other factors. In the quarter ended June 30, 2023, restructuring costs stood at $10 million. In the first half of 2023, restructuring costs stood at $12 million.

Source: Quarterly Report

As of June 30, 2023, with cash close to $123 million and debt outstanding of $35 million, the net debt stands at -$89 million. I am not really worried about the total amount of debt.

Source: Quarterly Report

It is also worth noting that the ratio of liabilities/assets continues to fall in 2023. In my view, investors would most likely not worry about the total amount of liabilities reported by Forrester Research.

Source: Ycharts

DCF Model

The analysis of the business that the company makes about itself is driven by the contractual value of its operations, which is used to carry out its growth strategy. For this same reason, the company seeks to group all its clients in the search and research segment into a single product, since it is the one with the highest contractual value, as well as to gain scope in the consulting segment to achieve this growth. Specifically, this term applies to those services that have a duration of more than one year and are automatically renewed. Under my DCF model, I assumed that Forrester Research will continue to be successful, and clients will likely sign more long term contracts.

Executing multi-year strategies will most likely bring significant recurrent revenue, which most market participants would appreciate. As a result, I believe that more investors would have a look at the business model of Forrester Research, which may accelerate the demand for the stock, and may also lower the cost of capital.

I also assumed that the expertise and know-how accumulated by Forrester Research in about 40 years conducting research will most likely enhance future operations.

For 40 years, Forrester has been providing objective, independent and data-driven research insights utilizing both qualitative and quantitative data. Source: 10-k

In this regard, I believe that further hiring of analysts and employees will most likely be a catalyst for future revenue growth. It is worth noting that Forrester Research knows well how to hire and train employees. In 2000, the company had close to 600-700 employees. Right now, the company reports more than 1901 employees.

To keep employees and teams connected and inspired to do their best work in a distributed work environment, we have enhanced the learning and development opportunities for our employees across a broad range of initiatives including new hire and onboarding, D&I, and leadership training. Source: 10-k Source: Ycharts

In my DCF model, I assumed that the company will be able to rehire new employees in 2024. If management also successfully streamlines operations, we could expect FCF margin growth in the coming years.

In January 2023, the Company implemented a reduction in its workforce of approximately 4% of its employees across various geographies and functions to streamline operations. The Company recorded $4.3 million of severance and related costs for this action during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.6 million during the first quarter of 2023. Source: 10-Q In May 2023, the Company implemented a reduction of approximately 8% of its workforce across various geographies and functions to better align its cost structure with its revised revenue outlook for the year, and to streamline its sales and consulting organizations to more efficiently go to market in support of driving contract value growth in the future. Source: 10-Q

My figures also included 2034 net revenue of $657 million, with net revenue growth close to 2.52%, 2034 net income of $53 million, and net income/net revenue close to 8.14%. I believe that these figures are quite conservative.

Source: My DCF

I also included 2034 depreciation of about $5 million, with amortization of intangible assets worth -$24 million, 2034 deferred income taxes close to -$45 million, and stock-based compensation worth $42 million. In addition, I assumed operating lease right-of-use assets amortization close to $26 million, 2034 amortization of deferred financing fees worth -$4 million, and amortization of premium on investments of -$1 million.

Finally, with changes in accounts receivable close to $34 million, changes in deferred commissions of $49 million, changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets worth $39 million, and changes in accounts payable of -$5 million, net cash provided by operating activities stood at $49 million. Finally, with purchases of property and equipment worth -$8 million, 2034 FCF would be $41 million.

Source: My DCF

Considering that the EV / FCF 10 years median stands at close to 18x, and the EV / FCF 5 years median is close to 19x, I assumed an EV/2034 FCF of 17x. The results with a WACC of 7% implied a fair price of $37.53 and an internal rate of return of 2%.

Source: My DCF

Competitors

Due to the type of services that this company offers, it is difficult to make a linear analysis of the competition present in the market. In the first place, we can name Gartner (IT), a company that offers similar services and also maintains operations with an international scope. In addition, advertising agencies, independent consultancies, business consulting firms, and digital audience metrics services make up this competitive landscape. In the same way, the research and business management areas that work on the infrastructure of their clients as well as other free information access services such as Google (GOOG) generate competition over the services offered by the company.

In addition, the barriers to enter certain segments of this market are really low, resulting in an accumulation of a large number of participants as well as great fragmentation at the local and regional level in attracting new customers. For this reason and due to the expansion forecasts for this type of services, their specificity in the future, the massive scope of digital analysis tools, and free access to user data, it is difficult to form a future outlook on the positioning of Forrester within the market.

Risks

Taking into account Forrester's brand growth strategy, the inability to renew annual contracts for its research segment would create complications in meeting objectives as well as a reduction in revenue for its consulting segment. The company's ability to reach new customers or retain existing ones plays a fundamental role in this regard. These factors, which largely depend on the company, are accompanied by the ability to read market trends as well as include innovations in its products or launch new products in the market.

To this we must add the uncertainty within the framework of competition and the exposures due to operating internationally as minor factors in the short term. Finally, we can name the fluctuations in the statistics, influenced by the contract sales and renewal cycles, and the inclusion of new technologies in the market like AI.

Conclusion

Forrester Research reported a decline in quarterly net revenue in 2023, and expects a lower decline in the full year 2023. The company is also making a lot of efforts with a restructuring plan, which may streamline operations, and offer FCF margin growth in the coming years. With many analysts expecting beneficial figures from 2024, I believe that further recurrent revenue from multi-year research contracts and successful implementation of hiring activities like those executed in the last 19 years will most likely bring net sales growth back. Even taking into account risks from failed restructuring, the inclusion of new technologies in the market like AI, or lower demand for research, Forrester Research does look undervalued.