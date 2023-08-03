Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Danaos Corporation: Low Leverage And Strong Revenue Backlog Show Way For The Future

Aug. 03, 2023 6:34 PM ETDanaos Corporation (DAC)
Henri Suutari profile picture
Henri Suutari
73 Followers

Summary

  • Danaos Corporation has successfully deleveraged its balance sheet, has a strong revenue backlog, and is undervalued according to Seeking Alpha's valuation grade.
  • The price momentum is positive and the uptrend may continue if bulls remain strong in the overall market.
  • The company fundamentals enable it to continue strong dividend payments also in the future.
Ilmakuva konttialuksesta

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:DAC) is an ocean freight company that owns and operates container vessels. The company is Cyprus-based with a fleet of 68 container vessels ranging in size from 2,200 TEU to 13,100 TEU. Danaos has a long history in

This article was written by

Henri Suutari profile picture
Henri Suutari
73 Followers
Henri Suutari is an independent stock analyst interested in traditional industries such as maritime shipping, commodities, and real estate. As an analyst, I aim to understand the company, its operations, and its positioning in the marketplace in as detail as possible. I have an undergraduate degree in Finance and Accounting, and I am pursuing a Master's degree in Auditing. As my day job, I work as an associate auditor. All opinions and comments are solely my own and do not represent any organization I may be affiliated with. Disclaimer: I am not a certified investment advisor. All content provided by me is only for educational and informational purposes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All opinions and comments are solely my own and do not represent any organization I may be affiliated with. I am not a certified investment advisor. All content provided by me is only for educational and informational purposes.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.