Rose's Income Garden Yields 5.3% In July Report
Summary
- RIG is a defensive income-quality value-built portfolio with 79 stocks from 11 sectors.
- RIG aims to have 50% income from defensive sectors/stocks with a minimum 4%+ yield.
- July dividend income for RIG increased by 58.46% from Q1 and 27.7% from Q2, with 4 raises from stocks.
RIG is a defensive income-quality value-built portfolio with 79 stocks from 11 sectors. RIG contains investment-grade common stock along with high yield ("HY") business development companies ("BDCs") and real estate investments.
The RIG goal is to have 50% income coming from defensive sectors/stocks along with a minimum 4%+ yield which now is 5.3% along with ~15.8% cash and equivalents. SPY has a current yield of 1.45%. RIG value continues to outperform SPY by double digits from its Nov. 2021 inception by 12.34% to end July. Its green thus far into 2023 up 3.84%, however, it is lagging SPY for the very reason it is a value-defensive income portfolio and not striving for a large amount of growth. It is holding strong, with a propensity for less beta than the market and should continue to provide strong income with growing dividends.
July Dividend Income
The Garden: “RIG” has 79 stocks; 29 paid in July with 4 raises.
July income is up 58.46% from Q1 January and 27.7% from Q2 April.
There was 1 sale transaction to take RIG down to 79 stocks from 80 last month, it is discussed under the transaction section of this article.
Lost income for July was somewhat sizable from the sale of BCE, my article here, written in May reveals my reasoning for the sale.
I also decreased position size for Merck and less income was received for that reason as well. Income growth reasons for the quarter and July are listed after the July dividend payments chart below. The stocks are listed by date received. On that note, SLRC actually paid twice in June, so its June 29th payment is entered below for having been paid on the 1st.
The companies with raises are shown in bold print.
Current Price is for August 3rd, 2023.
|
Est Fwd
|
Company
|
2023
|
div/sh
|
Yearly
|
Divi %
|
Other Dividend
|
Current
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Date
|
$
|
$ Divi
|
Yield
|
Comments
|
$Price
|
(SLRC)
|
SLR Inv.
|
1
|
0.1367
|
1.64
|
10.90%
|
Monthly Pay/ 29Jun
|
15.04
|
(PFLT)
|
PennantPark Float
|
3
|
0.1025
|
1.23
|
11.01%
|
Raise from $.10
|
11.17
|
(PNNT)
|
PennantPark Inv
|
3
|
0.2
|
0.8
|
12.18%
|
Raise from 0.185
|
6.57
|
(KO)
|
Coca Cola
|
3
|
0.46
|
1.84
|
2.98%
|
61.73
|
(GPC)
|
Genuine Parts
|
3
|
0.95
|
3.8
|
2.44%
|
155.47
|
(UGI)
|
UGI
|
3
|
0.375
|
1.5
|
5.84%
|
Raise from 36c
|
25.69
|
(FSK)
|
FS KKR Cap
|
5
|
0.7
|
2.88
|
14.28%
|
Regular + Special
|
20.17
|
(KMB)
|
Kimberly Clark
|
5
|
1.18
|
4.72
|
3.67%
|
128.76
|
(JPST)
|
JP Morgan US Inc
|
7
|
0.1998
|
2.4
|
4.80%
|
Monthly Pay
|
50.03
|
(MRK)
|
Merck
|
10
|
0.73
|
2.92
|
2.77%
|
105.25
|
(DNP)
|
Duff N Phelps
|
10
|
0.065
|
0.78
|
7.72%
|
Monthly Pay
|
10.11
|
(MO)
|
Altria
|
10
|
0.94
|
3.76
|
8.49%
|
44.29
|
(PM)
|
Philip Morris
|
11
|
1.27
|
5.08
|
5.21%
|
raise due October
|
97.56
|
(MPW)
|
Medical Prop Trust
|
13
|
0.29
|
1.16
|
11.91%
|
9.74
|
(OBDC)
|
Blue Owl Capital
|
14
|
0.33
|
1.5
|
10.75%
|
Name /ticker change
|
13.95
|
(MDLZ)
|
Mondelez
|
14
|
0.385
|
1.7
|
2.25%
|
raise to 42.5c October
|
75.65
|
(WPC)
|
WP Carey
|
14
|
1.069
|
4.28
|
6.44%
|
Raise from 1.067
|
66.47
|
(BXMT)
|
Blackstone
|
14
|
0.62
|
2.48
|
11.13%
|
22.29
|
(SEAL.PA)
|
Seapeak LNG/Prf-A
|
14
|
0.5625
|
2.25
|
9.30%
|
preferred fixed
|
24.2
|
(SEAL.PB)
|
Seapeak LNG/Prf-B
|
14
|
0.5313
|
2.125
|
8.91%
|
preferred fixed
|
23.86
|
(DBRG)
|
Digital Bridge
|
17
|
0.01
|
0.04
|
0.25%
|
15.89
|
(DBRG.PH)
|
Digital Bridge- pref H
|
17
|
0.4453
|
1.78
|
8.66%
|
preferred fixed
|
20.55
|
(CGBD)
|
Carlyle Secured
|
18
|
0.44
|
1.76
|
11.40%
|
15.44
|
(FMC)
|
FMC Corp
|
20
|
0.58
|
2.32
|
2.52%
|
92.16
|
(XEL)
|
Xcel Energy
|
20
|
0.52
|
2.08
|
3.37%
|
61.68
|
(CSCO)
|
Cisco
|
26
|
0.39
|
1.56
|
2.93%
|
53.19
|
(RC)
|
Ready Capital
|
31
|
0.14
|
1.6
|
13.83%
|
part2 of 40c total
|
11.57
|
(ARDC)
|
Ares Capital Fund
|
0.1125
|
1.35
|
10.71%
|
Monthly Pay
|
12.61
|
(NML)
|
Neuberger Berman Etf
|
31
|
0.0584
|
0.7
|
9.92%
|
Monthly Pay
|
7.06
Reasons for rising income:
- New monthly payers (2)
Both of these are high yield, please see the chart:
NML - Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure Fund
JPST - JP Morgan Ultra Short Income ETF
- New quarterly payers (3)
First payment in July from all of these:
BXMT - Blackstone mortgage REIT with high yield
SEAL-A - Seapeak preferred A - high yield fixed income
UGI - Came with the raise, see the chart.
- Raises
PFLT - PennantPark Floating rate ETF: 2.5% raise, the first one in years.
PNNT - PennantPark Investment is a BDC with an 8.1% raise and the third actual quarterly raise for the year.
WPC - WP Carey is in international triple net real estate stock. the raise was 0.18% which is quarterly tiny normal tiny raise and the third one for the year.
- Other added income
In the 2nd quarter, not in July, the following also added income with raises:
(CSCO) Cisco - 2.6%, (FSK) KKR Capital Corp - 2.9%, (GPC) Genuine Parts - 6.1%, and (KMB) Kimberly Clark - 1.7%. I discuss these in past articles if you wish to read about it.
-Increased position in both April and July
Trading Alert date/s are after the ticker, all done at the service, Macro Trading Factory.
DBRG-H: March 24th and June 16th
MPW: May 19th
PNNT: Feb 9th and May 4th
RC: Feb 28th and March 22nd.
All of the above helped to raise quarterly income as well.
July Transactions
Sold (NYCB) New York Community Bancorp
This was a hard one to say goodbye to, as it was carrying a 5.7% yield at the time and price, I sold it. However, the 17c per quarter dividend had not been raised for quite some time.
I just admit to not liking banks very much and saw it was a good time to recover my cost and move on. However, it has spiked higher, and I admit to selling, therefore, a bit early, but with no real regret. Its yield is now lower near 5% and I am not sure it will raise the dividend, but it could and those holding on most likely will do fine. Just me and what I want for the portfolio. The want list is available to offer suggestions to fill the income, but all is great and up, progressing well.
Added On-2
ATT (T)
With an 8.2% yield this was an easy add on for more income. It is struggling and many are turned away regarding some reports of lead coated cables that most likely will need future clean up efforts. Time will tell. This is also true for Verizon and other communication stocks adding to their current unpopularity.
Crestwood LP (CEQP.P)
Crestwood LP preferred shares carry currently a 9.3% yield, paying 84.44c yearly. It was hard to ignore with an undersized position that could be increased easily. It does have a K1 tax form that does not carry much if any “UBTI” on it, and therefore probably not extra tax to pay if kept at a low position size. I have owned it for many years, and it was time to get more.
Summary/ Conclusion
The "Trades Log" data for the RIG portfolio at The Macro Trading Factory service has all the exact prices and dates for all transactions and add-ons since the September 2021 inception, beating SPY by 12.34%. July was a somewhat quiet, yet productive month, adding those monthly payers and more income. The want-to-buy list is constantly updated for all the dividend raises in existing positions and other desired stocks for good values. I am very glad to have 15.8% cash and cash equivalents to do so. I want to use it and I am thinking it could happen soon.
Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.
The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.
Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.
Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.
Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!
This article was written by
I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Teller / The Fortune Teller. The following list shows the # of stocks in each sector along with the largest holding. All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more. All portfolio changes, sells and buys get a Trading Alert and a service article.
Goals:
- Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend.
- To keep defensive stocks/sectors at 50% Portfolio Income.
- Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen. Doing nothing when others panic makes for success!
Update: July 1, 2023.
How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.
Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg. Some positions are large and some small ; The service has listings for all 78 and shows all trading moves since inception late in 2021.
Consumer Staples (10 stocks): (PM) / Philip Morris
Healthcare (9) : (MRK ) / Merck
Communications- tele (3): (VZ) / Verizon
Utility (9): (XEL) / Xcel Energy
Consumer Discretionary (2): (HD) / Home Depot
Energy (7): (ENB) / Enbridge
Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): (AVGO) / Broadcom
Industrial- Defensive (2): (LMT) / Lockheed Martin
Industrial (6): (SBLK) / Star Bulk Carriers
Material (2) : (FMC) FMC Corp.
Financial: (15): (10) BDCs/ (ARCC) / Ares Capital, (1) bank, (1) ETF CEF , (1) BDC preferred and (2) mREIT
-Fixed Bond (1): STWD
-Financial Bond ETF (1): JPST for cash parking
REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (3) : (OHI) / Omega Healthcare
REAL ESTATE Misc (6): (SPG) / Simon Property Group
Cash: ~5.68%
Happy Investing to ALL !!! Rose :))
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SEAL.PA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
RIG and Rose owns 79 stocks for dividend income and to retain value in a volatile market.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments