Rose's Income Garden Yields 5.3% In July Report

RIG is a defensive income-quality value-built portfolio with 79 stocks from 11 sectors. RIG contains investment-grade common stock along with high yield ("HY") business development companies ("BDCs") and real estate investments.

The RIG goal is to have 50% income coming from defensive sectors/stocks along with a minimum 4%+ yield which now is 5.3% along with ~15.8% cash and equivalents. SPY has a current yield of 1.45%. RIG value continues to outperform SPY by double digits from its Nov. 2021 inception by 12.34% to end July. Its green thus far into 2023 up 3.84%, however, it is lagging SPY for the very reason it is a value-defensive income portfolio and not striving for a large amount of growth. It is holding strong, with a propensity for less beta than the market and should continue to provide strong income with growing dividends.

July Dividend Income

The Garden: “RIG” has 79 stocks; 29 paid in July with 4 raises.

July income is up 58.46% from Q1 January and 27.7% from Q2 April.

There was 1 sale transaction to take RIG down to 79 stocks from 80 last month, it is discussed under the transaction section of this article.

Lost income for July was somewhat sizable from the sale of BCE, my article here, written in May reveals my reasoning for the sale.

I also decreased position size for Merck and less income was received for that reason as well. Income growth reasons for the quarter and July are listed after the July dividend payments chart below. The stocks are listed by date received. On that note, SLRC actually paid twice in June, so its June 29th payment is entered below for having been paid on the 1st.

The companies with raises are shown in bold print.

Current Price is for August 3rd, 2023.

Est Fwd Company 2023 div/sh Yearly Divi % Other Dividend Current Ticker Name Date $ $ Divi Yield Comments $Price (SLRC) SLR Inv. 1 0.1367 1.64 10.90% Monthly Pay/ 29Jun 15.04 (PFLT) PennantPark Float 3 0.1025 1.23 11.01% Raise from $.10 11.17 (PNNT) PennantPark Inv 3 0.2 0.8 12.18% Raise from 0.185 6.57 (KO) Coca Cola 3 0.46 1.84 2.98% 61.73 (GPC) Genuine Parts 3 0.95 3.8 2.44% 155.47 (UGI) UGI 3 0.375 1.5 5.84% Raise from 36c 25.69 (FSK) FS KKR Cap 5 0.7 2.88 14.28% Regular + Special 20.17 (KMB) Kimberly Clark 5 1.18 4.72 3.67% 128.76 (JPST) JP Morgan US Inc 7 0.1998 2.4 4.80% Monthly Pay 50.03 (MRK) Merck 10 0.73 2.92 2.77% 105.25 (DNP) Duff N Phelps 10 0.065 0.78 7.72% Monthly Pay 10.11 (MO) Altria 10 0.94 3.76 8.49% 44.29 (PM) Philip Morris 11 1.27 5.08 5.21% raise due October 97.56 (MPW) Medical Prop Trust 13 0.29 1.16 11.91% 9.74 (OBDC) Blue Owl Capital 14 0.33 1.5 10.75% Name /ticker change 13.95 (MDLZ) Mondelez 14 0.385 1.7 2.25% raise to 42.5c October 75.65 (WPC) WP Carey 14 1.069 4.28 6.44% Raise from 1.067 66.47 (BXMT) Blackstone 14 0.62 2.48 11.13% 22.29 (SEAL.PA) Seapeak LNG/Prf-A 14 0.5625 2.25 9.30% preferred fixed 24.2 (SEAL.PB) Seapeak LNG/Prf-B 14 0.5313 2.125 8.91% preferred fixed 23.86 (DBRG) Digital Bridge 17 0.01 0.04 0.25% 15.89 (DBRG.PH) Digital Bridge- pref H 17 0.4453 1.78 8.66% preferred fixed 20.55 (CGBD) Carlyle Secured 18 0.44 1.76 11.40% 15.44 (FMC) FMC Corp 20 0.58 2.32 2.52% 92.16 (XEL) Xcel Energy 20 0.52 2.08 3.37% 61.68 (CSCO) Cisco 26 0.39 1.56 2.93% 53.19 (RC) Ready Capital 31 0.14 1.6 13.83% part2 of 40c total 11.57 (ARDC) Ares Capital Fund 0.1125 1.35 10.71% Monthly Pay 12.61 (NML) Neuberger Berman Etf 31 0.0584 0.7 9.92% Monthly Pay 7.06 Click to enlarge

Reasons for rising income:

- New monthly payers (2)

Both of these are high yield, please see the chart:

NML - Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure Fund

JPST - JP Morgan Ultra Short Income ETF

- New quarterly payers (3)

First payment in July from all of these:

BXMT - Blackstone mortgage REIT with high yield

SEAL-A - Seapeak preferred A - high yield fixed income

UGI - Came with the raise, see the chart.

- Raises

PFLT - PennantPark Floating rate ETF: 2.5% raise, the first one in years.

PNNT - PennantPark Investment is a BDC with an 8.1% raise and the third actual quarterly raise for the year.

WPC - WP Carey is in international triple net real estate stock. the raise was 0.18% which is quarterly tiny normal tiny raise and the third one for the year.

- Other added income

In the 2nd quarter, not in July, the following also added income with raises:

(CSCO) Cisco - 2.6%, (FSK) KKR Capital Corp - 2.9%, (GPC) Genuine Parts - 6.1%, and (KMB) Kimberly Clark - 1.7%. I discuss these in past articles if you wish to read about it.

-Increased position in both April and July

Trading Alert date/s are after the ticker, all done at the service, Macro Trading Factory.

DBRG-H: March 24th and June 16th

MPW: May 19th

PNNT: Feb 9th and May 4th

RC: Feb 28th and March 22nd.

All of the above helped to raise quarterly income as well.

July Transactions

Sold (NYCB) New York Community Bancorp

This was a hard one to say goodbye to, as it was carrying a 5.7% yield at the time and price, I sold it. However, the 17c per quarter dividend had not been raised for quite some time.

I just admit to not liking banks very much and saw it was a good time to recover my cost and move on. However, it has spiked higher, and I admit to selling, therefore, a bit early, but with no real regret. Its yield is now lower near 5% and I am not sure it will raise the dividend, but it could and those holding on most likely will do fine. Just me and what I want for the portfolio. The want list is available to offer suggestions to fill the income, but all is great and up, progressing well.

Added On-2

ATT (T)

With an 8.2% yield this was an easy add on for more income. It is struggling and many are turned away regarding some reports of lead coated cables that most likely will need future clean up efforts. Time will tell. This is also true for Verizon and other communication stocks adding to their current unpopularity.

Crestwood LP (CEQP.P)

Crestwood LP preferred shares carry currently a 9.3% yield, paying 84.44c yearly. It was hard to ignore with an undersized position that could be increased easily. It does have a K1 tax form that does not carry much if any “UBTI” on it, and therefore probably not extra tax to pay if kept at a low position size. I have owned it for many years, and it was time to get more.

Summary/ Conclusion

The "Trades Log" data for the RIG portfolio at The Macro Trading Factory service has all the exact prices and dates for all transactions and add-ons since the September 2021 inception, beating SPY by 12.34%. July was a somewhat quiet, yet productive month, adding those monthly payers and more income. The want-to-buy list is constantly updated for all the dividend raises in existing positions and other desired stocks for good values. I am very glad to have 15.8% cash and cash equivalents to do so. I want to use it and I am thinking it could happen soon.