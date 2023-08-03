ZambeziShark

Investment Summary

Back in April I also covered American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) and given we have had an earnings report released between then and now an update on the company seems in order. Looking at the share price for AMLI it has been trending downwards slightly in the last few months.

The investment theory around AMLI comes from the fact that the United States needs to secure strong lithium mines and sources and not have to depend on foreign productions and reserves. In the face of a quickly growing EV market, more and more priority is put on developing mines like this. One of the larger US minerals companies is MP Materials (MP) which is focusing on rare earth minerals. But for AMLI the focus is on lithium instead, with operations in Nevada and also in Peru where some strong progress has been made. But seeing as the losses grew a fair bit YoY and there are likely still many years out until actual revenues are being generated, the risk profile here is too large to form a buy case in my view. As a result, I am rating AMLI a hold for now. The same as my previous article and I think we would need to see surprising growth in on-site developments or a larger company entering as a partner with AMLI to make the company a buy.

Lithium Remains Vital For The West

There is a large push it seems to secure rare earth minerals supplies outside of China for the West. More and more industries are moving towards renewables and in the making of EV cars, plenty of materials are necessary. For the battery, there needs to be lithium and right now it seems that China is still holding a dominant position here, and having a large reliance on them is a key point for Western countries.

The demand for lithium is growing and we are likely to see similar upswings in the commodity price as we did in recent years. The demand from the EV industry is larger than anticipated and EV adoption is only growing each year.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

Lithium prices have surged in recent years as the demand for EVs accelerated quickly. It seems likely prices will remain volatile but still trend upward as demand persists. I don’t think surges in lithium prices are going to affect the share price of AMLI that much, seeing as we are years out until revenues can be generated, and so these short-term movements will have little effect I think.

What the focus should be on right now instead is what AMLI is doing to add momentum to its site development. Right now they have two of the largest lithium deposits in the Americas and this will be a major asset in the future as production begins. Looking at the balance sheet for AMLI they have been doing a solid job at maintaining a decent cash position and are currently debt free too. This creates a much better financial position for them to operate from and should benefit them greatly once production begins.

Quarterly Result

The last earnings report from AMLI released on July 19 showed some highlights that the company has achieved. As we have gone over already, AMLI doesn't only have operations in the United States but also in Peru where they have two different sites. Those are the Falchani Lithium and Macusani Uranium sites. During the Q1 FY2023 report the company received their first of three drill permits in the country. This is major news for the company and the permit was for the Falchani lithium deposit which will set AMLI on the course to benign generating revenue quite soon it seems.

Besides this, on July 12 the company also said they have found the highest grades of lithium and Cesium in the Falchani project to date. This is setting up AMLI to be a significant supplier of high-grade lithium which should bring in higher average prices I think.

Company Results (Earnings Report)

Losses continued for the quarter and they reached $11 million in total, up from $8.9 in Q1 of 2022. The cash position has been slightly depleted but sits decently at $34 million still. Going forward I believe investors should anticipate more dilution of shares to fuel growth and capital deployment.

Risks

Being a burgeoning company, securing capital becomes a crucial aspect of sustaining operations and driving growth. To meet financial requirements and fund essential projects, the company has pursued various capital-raising activities. However, this has led to a significant increase in shares outstanding, surging from 66 million to approximately 205 million since 2020.

Shares Outstanding (Macrotrends)

While raising capital is vital for fueling expansion, the dilution caused by the surge in shares outstanding is a concern for investors. The dilution effect diminishes existing shareholders' ownership percentage, potentially affecting their overall returns on investment. Moreover, I believe the continuous issuance of new shares to raise capital may create skepticism among investors about the company's ability to achieve positive cash flows in the near term.

Valuation And Wrap Up

Setting a price target on AMLI right now seems rather irresponsible as there is no revenue being generated yet and positive net margins are not likely to be achieved in the same year either. The company's valuation sits at over $400 million and the predictions are that by 2026 the first revenues will come to $22 million. That puts AMLI at a FWD p/s of around 18. A very high premium to pay. Where we can compare AMLI is perhaps best the p/b, seeing as the p/e is negative it doesn't do a whole lot until we actually get to a profitable level. The p/b is 57% above the sector and this of course doesn't help a buy case, which is why I am rating it a hold. Besides, the projected p/e for 2027 is at 7, which is over 50% below the sector. This factor is what I think is making AMLI still appealing to investors.

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

The first positive EPS is estimated to be in 2027 at $0.25 but analysts estimating this are few and in no way certain. Top and bottom lines will be largely driven by the price of lithium but seeing as demand is growing I find it reasonable that we will have higher lithium prices in 2027 than we have right now. If AMLI achieves the $0.25 EPS predicted, they would be at a p/e of 7 then. If we use the sector multiple of 14 then AMLI would have a price target of $3.5 in 2027, an 83% upside from today's levels. This would represent a 20% CAGR which seems very intriguing but as I don’t like to invest in nonprofitable companies it does keep me from making AMLI a buy, unfortunately. To conclude, reiterating the hold rating for AMLI.