Cassava Sciences: Quest For Alzheimer's Treatment A Risky Bet On Simufilam

Stephen Ayers
Stephen Ayers
4.76K Followers

Summary

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. is advancing Alzheimer's treatment simufilam, but the small study size and lack of statistical significance raise concerns.
  • Despite $168.4 million in cash, Cassava's Q2 2023 net loss of $26.4 million and ongoing expenses highlight financial risks and potential need for financing.
  • Considering methodological issues, increased losses, and high failure rates in Alzheimer's drug development, the investment recommendation for Cassava Sciences stock is a "Strong Sell."

Introduction

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SAVA) focuses on biotechnological solutions for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease. The company is in the process of advancing simufilam, a treatment option for Alzheimer's that has reached Phase 3 trials, along with SavaDx, a

As a Registered Nurse holding a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), my dedication to biotechnology extends both personally and professionally. I am fully immersed in this field, devoting a minimum of 40 hours per week to researching and writing about the latest advancements.My passion for biotechnology is deeply ingrained, and I constantly strive to stay ahead of market trends and breakthrough treatment innovations. Alongside my clinical expertise and patient interactions, I bring a crucial element to my analysis – objectivity. Recognizing the risks associated with investment, I consistently emphasize a balanced and well-informed approach to my readers. While I am not hesitant to make bold predictions, I also value transparency and embrace the opportunity to learn from any mistakes, always aligning my forecasts with the evolving realities of the biotech landscape.At the core of my approach lies a focus on 'Superforecasting' – continuously refining projections with each new piece of information. Driven by the pursuit of truth, I adapt my perspective as new insights emerge, ensuring that my analyses are timely, accurate, and reflective of the current state of affairs.With sharp analytical skills and a keen eye for details often overlooked by those without direct clinical experience, I aim to deliver comprehensive and enlightening content. Leveraging my extensive knowledge, I strive to produce meticulously researched and highly informative written materials, equipping you with the insights necessary to navigate the dynamic world of biotech investing.As your trusted source for biotech intelligence, I am thrilled to offer you a perspective that combines real-world healthcare experience with forward-thinking analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is intended to provide informational content only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. Any predictions made in this article regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are the author's opinions and are based on probabilities, not certainties. While the information provided aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify the information for themselves. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any investment decisions. The author cannot be held responsible for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

L
Lostinlakebalboa
Today, 7:25 PM
Premium
Comments (16)
Thanks for the info ! I picked up additional shares today .
Stephen Ayers
Stephen Ayers
Today, 7:27 PM
Comments (1.95K)
Comments (1.95K)
@Lostinlakebalboa you are welcome. Best of luck.
Desert M
Desert M
Today, 7:17 PM
Premium
Comments (5.46K)
A most shallow article that provides no new information.

Why don't you go out and call some neurologists or geneticists and ask them for their opinions on the drug?

They are certainly more informed than the average person and they might be able to tell you something worthwhile writing.

It's unfortunate that people who may want to get into the trials could read this and be persuaded without good science and good facts.
Stephen Ayers
Stephen Ayers
Today, 7:19 PM
Comments (1.95K)
Comments (1.95K)
@Desert M Hi, thanks for reading. I’m sorry the article failed to meet your expectations. Its primary purpose was to review Cassava’s earnings report and financial standing. If you have any additional concerns, please feel free to reach me privately either on this platform or my Twitter.

Please take care,

Stephen
Desert M
Desert M
Today, 7:24 PM
Premium
Comments (5.46K)
@Stephen Ayers perhaps no one has contacted any neurologist or geneticist or any informed medical practitioner in the outside world and written about their conversation with such a person.

We've had a variety of Doctors express opinions in these pages but no one from the outside world has been interviewed extensively for this purpose.

Joe Springer has done this with great effect in interviews on his channel but I don't think it's happened in these pages yet.

Why can't you be the first?
Stephen Ayers
Stephen Ayers
Today, 7:25 PM
Comments (1.95K)
Comments (1.95K)
@Desert M 99.9% of neurologists have never heard of the drug. If I asked one I work with, he or she would stare at me blankly and it would creep me out.
A
AlphaCen
Today, 7:09 PM
Premium
Comments (329)
The benefit of an open forum is the opportunity to express varying views. Here's another take as a shareholder since 2020. SAVA is in the P3 trial home-stretch yet it is never soon enough for those losing precious days to this disease. P3 enrollment nearly complete, with just the mechanics of working through the trial ahead -- dosing, monitoring, collecting data, analyzing the results and then letting the FDA do their thing. The 2Q2023 10Q shows a company focused on the road ahead, cash burn well managed, primary expense drivers related to trial management, R&D, the current legal drama and employee comp. All look reasonable and appropriate. Further, Institutional holdings have increased to 29.5% -- nearly matching the levels seen prior to the 2021 Citizens Petition. There are fewer companies holding the stock, but the ones engaged with SAVA have notably increased their holdings. A stock to hold.
Stephen Ayers
Stephen Ayers
Today, 7:14 PM
Comments (1.95K)
Comments (1.95K)
@AlphaCen thanks for reading and providing some context.
T
Totenpole
Today, 6:51 PM
Premium
Comments (902)
Right... Long SAVA!
