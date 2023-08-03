Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Emerson Electric: Dividend Trends After Impressive Q3 Numbers

Aug. 03, 2023 6:58 PM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)
Summary

  • Emerson Electric's stock has rallied aggressively since the pandemic-induced earnings contraction, returning almost 60% to shareholders.
  • Recent bullishness and strong Q3 results suggest potential for a breakout above all-time highs.
  • Emerson's dividend yield is higher than the sector average, and the company has room to increase the payout ratio.

Intro

We wrote about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) approximately three years ago when the company was struggling to deal with the ramifications of the pandemic. However, given how the company was able to cut costs aggressively and

http://www.individualtrader.net/

