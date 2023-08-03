Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Seacor Marine Holdings: Strong Q2 Results Likely Just The Beginning - Buy

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.96K Followers

Summary

  • Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. reported strong Q2 results, with revenues, average day rates, direct vessel profit, and EBITDA reaching new multi-year highs.
  • Domestic operations were impacted by the recent bankruptcy of Cox Operating LLC and delays in contract startups for a number of offshore wind projects in the Northeast.
  • With average day rates and fleet utilization expected to increase further, SEACOR should start to generate meaningful earnings and free cash flow in the near future.
  • With higher utilization and more vessels rolling over from legacy contracts to prevailing market rates, the company should achieve annual EBITDA well in excess of $100 million in 2024.
  • Given ongoing, strong market conditions, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on the shares while raising my price target to $15 based on a 2024 EBITDA/EV multiple of 6x.

Liftboat

Steven Bennett/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

SEACOR Marine Holdings or "SEACOR" is a leading provider of marine

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.96K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.