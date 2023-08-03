Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 8:07 PM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.25K Followers

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tyler Duncan - Senior Director of Finance

Brent Bellm - Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Lentz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Callie Valenti - Goldman Sachs

Rob Morelli - Needham & Company

Daniel Reagan - Canaccord Genuity

Maddie Schrage - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Ken Wong - Oppenheimer

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the BigCommerce Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Tyler Duncan, Senior Director of Finance. Please go ahead.

Tyler Duncan

Good afternoon, and welcome to BigCommerce's second quarter 2023 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after today's market close. With me are BigCommerce's CEO and Chairman, Brent Bellm; and CFO, Daniel Lentz.

Today's call will contain certain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning financial and business trends, our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and our guidance for the third quarter of 2023 and the full-year 2023. These statements can be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, intend, plan, believe, seek, committed, will or similar words. These statements reflect our views as of today only and should not be relied upon as representing our views at any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any duty to update these statements.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are subject to risks and

