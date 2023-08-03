Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.25K Followers

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Kreps - Investor Relations

Dan Peisert - President and CEO

Paul Schwichtenberg - Senior Vice President and CFO

Tom Riga - Outgoing CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street Capital Markets

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial Inc

Jim Sidoti - SIDOTI & Company

Scott Henry - Roth Capital

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Assertio Holdings Inc Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in -a listen-only mode. After today’s presentation there will be opportunity to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference over to Matt Kreps from Darrow Associates, Investor Relations for Assertio. Please go ahead.

Matt Kreps

Good afternoon, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today to discuss Assertio second quarter 2023 financials. The news release covering our earnings rest period is now available on the Investor page of our website at nvestor.assertiotx.com. I would encourage you to review the release and tables in conjunction with today's discussion.

With me today are Dan Peisert, President and CEO; Paul Schwichtenberg, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Tom Riga, outgoing CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, for which we closed the acquisition of earlier this week. Dan will open remarks to provide an overview of the business. Tom will provide additional spectrum is open on progress, and Paul will review our financials.

After that, we'll open the call for your questions. During this call, management will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding our future performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in today's press release as well as Assertio's filings with the SEC.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

D
Dinesh S
Yesterday, 8:39 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.18K)
Hopefully CEO has a plan
T
The Alberta Corporate Champ
Yesterday, 8:34 PM
Premium
Comments (10)
This is devastating. So much for Indocin
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.